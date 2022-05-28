Entertainment

21 years after ‘The Princess Diaries’, this has been the transformation of Anne Hathaway

Photo of James James31 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

By Mariangel Ferrebu

This 2022 marks the 21st anniversary of the premiere of The diary of a princess, a story that marked an entire generation and that brought to the fore its protagonist, Anne Hathaway, who has experienced a complete transformation in the eyes of the public.

She went from being a talented young woman to becoming one of the most established and proven actresses in the industry, In addition to being an icon of style.

At 39 years old, he is still more relevant than ever, inspiring thousands with her combination of beauty, intelligence and preparation.

Anne Hathaway’s transformation

The role of Mia came when she was 19 years old and taking her first steps at Disney. She had previously been successful as a dancer and as an actress in Get Real (1999), but a year later everything would change with The diary of a princess.

In 2000 this tape would be launched on the market, which became a boom and It was the first film in which he participated and it was released, Well, before I had already done some work that finally did not see the light.

His other movie The Other Side of Heavenalso released in the same year, would not have as much media coverage despite being the true story of a Mormon missionary in Tonga, but being a youth icon for the date, more proposals would come to him.

Over time, she joined more serious projects to build a more complete image as a performer, which led to hits like Brokeback Mountain, The Devil Wears Prada, Bride Wars, Alice in Wonderland, Love and Other Drugs, among others.

Likewise, nominations would rain down on him in the most important film competitions with The Miserables, where she had a great participation and that earned her the Oscar for best supporting actress. He has then inscribed his name on productions such as Interstellar, Ocean’s 8, Serenity and more.

Source link

Photo of James James31 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

Related Articles

The club of the consecrated. Sharon Stone commanded the select group of actresses and models that shone at Cannes

9 mins ago

Abba returns with Kate Moss as a spectator, with the show Abba Voyage

20 mins ago

Netflix movies about adultery: from marital crisis to infidelity | Entertainment Cinema and Series

42 mins ago

Angelina Jolie, Madonna, Kevin Costner and other celebrities who have more than 5 children

54 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button