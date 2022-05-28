21 years after ‘The Princess Diaries’, this has been the transformation of Anne Hathaway

This 2022 marks the 21st anniversary of the premiere of The diary of a princess, a story that marked an entire generation and that brought to the fore its protagonist, Anne Hathaway, who has experienced a complete transformation in the eyes of the public.

She went from being a talented young woman to becoming one of the most established and proven actresses in the industry, In addition to being an icon of style.

At 39 years old, he is still more relevant than ever, inspiring thousands with her combination of beauty, intelligence and preparation.

Anne Hathaway’s transformation

The role of Mia came when she was 19 years old and taking her first steps at Disney. She had previously been successful as a dancer and as an actress in Get Real (1999), but a year later everything would change with The diary of a princess.

In 2000 this tape would be launched on the market, which became a boom and It was the first film in which he participated and it was released, Well, before I had already done some work that finally did not see the light.

His other movie The Other Side of Heavenalso released in the same year, would not have as much media coverage despite being the true story of a Mormon missionary in Tonga, but being a youth icon for the date, more proposals would come to him.

Over time, she joined more serious projects to build a more complete image as a performer, which led to hits like Brokeback Mountain, The Devil Wears Prada, Bride Wars, Alice in Wonderland, Love and Other Drugs, among others.

Likewise, nominations would rain down on him in the most important film competitions with The Miserables, where she had a great participation and that earned her the Oscar for best supporting actress. He has then inscribed his name on productions such as Interstellar, Ocean’s 8, Serenity and more.