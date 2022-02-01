211 Robbery in progress / On Rai 2 the film with Nicolas Cage

211 Robbery in progress, Rai 2 crime film

211 Robbery in progress airs on Rai 2 today, 1 February 2022, starting from 21.20 hours. This is a 2018 detective story, an attempt to bring the actor back Nicolas Cage to the glories of the past, given the decadence of the actor in recent years. Alongside him also Cory Hardrict, an actor who directed in ‘Gran Torino’ and alongside the cast of Clint Eastwood and many other ‘alternative’ films gave Cage the opportunity to return to acting as he hadn’t done for a long time, really a ‘ excellent well matched couple.

211 Robbery in progress, the plot of the film

Let’s read the plot from 211 Robbery in progress. Their compensation money is apparently hidden and stored in an American bank and the four mercenaries Tre, Rob, Luke and Hyde discover this by forcing an Afghan boss to tell them if the money is in Kabul or elsewhere. Precisely in Chesterford, the city where the dollars of the four are hidden, Mike Chandler is a policeman left alone after the death of his wife, a lawman who is entrusted with a little boy who, by decision of the headmaster who wants him away from the road and from the gang, together with his mother entrusts him in his spare time to a police team where Mike is the leader. The events meet and the four mercenaries from Afghanistan move to Chesterford and meet the team of Mike Chandler and Kenny, the black boy who will take big risks in this extra-school activity.

