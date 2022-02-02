2119 – The defeat of the Sapiens

2119. The world population has been decimated by the “Great Disasters”: the melting of Antarctica, the rising waters that have brought much of Africa and India below sea level, determined epochal migrations of entire peoples, and brought almost all living animal species to the brink of extinction. Humanity is reduced to three billion human beings: on the one hand there are migrants, who live in the agglomerations, deprived of rights, clinging to social media and the illusion of one day being able to rise to the status of super influencer which allows access to a few crumbs of privilege; on the other there are the Crem – “Certified Rich Endless Member”- belonging to a few very rich families, who live in cities with very high technology gathered in the Confederations. The system is based on the “Law of Balance”, at the basis of which there is a very simple principle: “whoever is rich remains rich forever, and whoever is poor remains poor”. Confederations and Agglomerates are dominated by the Consortium, which has control of the web, and produces the J-JREX, bio-cybernetic systems capable of modulating attitudes, emotions, protecting the wearer even from feelings, at the price of a new form of addiction. Among the Krem, reduced to “empty shells, inhabited from time to time by the desires piloted by the marketing strategies of the Consortium”, bringing the plant has become almost an obligation, rather than a social convention. The power of the Consortium risks becoming even more pervasive with the introduction of the “Alq project”, presented as “a new generation algorithm” capable of stopping “any violent drift of the network”, behind which an intelligence would actually hide widespread artificial: “a kind of very powerful brain designed to gradually subjugate the web, becoming its only will, driven by the majority shareholders of the Consortium”. The journalists of “Holly”, the only newspaper on the planet conceived and directed by humans, have overwhelming evidence in their hands: a video that clearly shows the mental manipulation of two individuals, taken at the exact moment in which their implants determine a complete reversal of their beliefs about a product. But the entire editorial team is on trial with accusations – as heavy as they are spurious – of conspiracy and terrorism. A few hours after the sentence was issued, Quotto, a hacker who supports the newspaper, manages to break into the court system and steal the file containing the court’s ruling: four editors will be sentenced to life imprisonment, others to serve heavy sentences. “Holly” will be closed. It is Quotto himself who provides them with the solution: escape with a boat, sail to Flutur, a ghost island of the Broken States of Europe over which the Consortium has no control …

“In the 22nd century, you can really buy everything. Everything except freedom. The price of perfection is the progressive renunciation of free will ”. You say Sabina Guzzanti, and you immediately think of satirical programs like The girls’ TV or Leftovers, conducted by Serena Dandini, at RaiOT, to the dazzling imitations of Moana Pozzi, Valeria Marini, Giorgia Meloni, Lucia Annunziata, Massimo D’Alema, Silvio Berlusconi. Think of the author de Negotiation, opposed film on State – Mafia contacts and agreements, presented out of competition at the 71st Venice International Film Festival – if you missed it, you can find it on the RaiPlay website – a docufilm as Draquila, And Long live Zapatero!, awarded with a prestigious Silver Ribbon as best documentary in 2006. In 2119 – The defeat of the Sapiens, her debut novel, the author paints a post-apocalyptic society tested by the cataclysms caused by climate change, rigidly separated into only two social classes, both slaves to the subtle manipulative mechanisms of the few who govern the web and social and e-platforms. commerce. The reader will have fun discovering and deepening the numerous themes – among which transhumanism and the analysis of the consequences of a capitalist system deprived of all control – which give shape to an original and well-structured plot, the result of a refined and well-calibrated mix of fantasy, irony, inventiveness, reading and interpretation of social and political phenomena, with a luminous trace of hope that in the final chapters sounds almost like a call to arms for those who have decided not to surrender to a destiny of self-destruction that appears every day more inevitable. Some narrative naivety (see the sequence in which the origin of the “Holly” banner is explained) does not detract from the taste of a good story: unmissable for cat lovers – who end up occupying page after page a leading role-, and for those who have appreciated Don’t look up, Adam McCay’s sarcastic masterpiece starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrance, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep.