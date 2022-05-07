21st century movies that have already aged and seem older

The cinema of the 21st century has left us unforgettable franchises and independent films. Screenwriters and filmmakers are betting more and more on epic films that transcend the limits of our imagination.

But, the years go by for everyone. While there are movies that were years ahead of their time, others have noted how their stories or, more commonly, their visual effects, quickly became outdated.

Eye, they are still good movies. Simply, the passage of time has not treated them well. We combine some opinions of the writing with those of the fans of Internet to elaborate the list that concerns us.

Today, at Hobby Consoles, we highlight 9 Movies Released In The 21st Century That Have Aged Badly And Look Older.

THE RETURN OF THE MUMMY

The mummy, although it has also aged in that way, gave us a thrilling adventure with some huge Bredan Fraser and Rachel Weisz.

Its sequel arrived in 2001, a year that is going to be repeated quite a bit today. The return of the mummy it had everything a sequel needed. But then the Scorpion King appeared.

It’s not that good old Dwayne Johnson didn’t point out ways 21 years ago, is that the CGI of that scene was bad then. In a way, she weighs down the entire movie because of the bad memory she left behind.

The CGI problem is going to be recurring. And it is a double-edged sword: it is cheap, but as soon as technology advances, it seems that the old was made by small children playing with their parents’ computer.

50 SHADES OF GRAY

The romantic-erotic fantasy novels by E. L. James They made the leap to cinema throughout the 2010s.

Although only a few years have passed, the representation of the harassment of a woman and the normalization of non-consensual sadomasochism It is a frequent result of debate on the net when talking about these films.

It must be said that this theme was already recurring when the movies made James’s novels even more popular.

HULK

In 2003, Universal released the Hulk movie, starring Eric Bana and directed by Ang Lee. The film, as such, was flawed, although it saved the furniture largely for its time.

The CGI did what it could at a time when a major qualitative leap was about to take place.

However, just 5 years later, The Incredible Hulk revealed the visual, not narrative, shortcomings of its predecessor.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe finished giving the film the finishing touch, with the most realistic iteration of Mark Ruffalo becoming the final. Perhaps billiard green, while more accurate to the comics, was not the best choice.

LOVE CURRENTLY

With an impressive cast that included celebrities such as Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Keira Knightley, Bill Nighy, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Andrew Lincoln, Love Actually is one of the most beloved romantic comedies.

And yet, it is highly unlikely that such a film was actually produced, at least as we know it.

If we take a walk through the network we will find multiple criticism of some of the jokes that occur in the film, calling them offensive for the moral standard that has been established over the years.

CELLULAR

If you went back to 2004 and came across Chris Evansyes, Cap in person, and he was running out of battery in the mobile, he would threaten you at gunpoint so that you would leave him a charger.

It was the time when all mobiles had removable batteries and a more than palpable expiration date.

Cellular is a fast-paced thriller that has been outdated by the very evolution of mobile phones. Modern technology destroys what it replaces over the years.

Sure, Kim Basinger’s situation wasn’t good in the movie, but the social philosophy on charging phones has changed enough for Chris to lose his mind.

GHOST RIDER: GHOST RIDER

Yes, friends, the CGI has returned to do its thing. It is very unlikely, if not impossible, that someone will remember Ghost Rider: Ghost Rider from 2007 with special affection.

The start of the MCU with Iron Man wildly clouded any chance that Nicolas Cage thrive like the Marvel character. Despite the infamous sequel, yes.

We realize that a burning skull to interact with is quite a challenge for the VFX team. In the case of Ghost Rider, the effects were outdated the day after it was released.

crash

It won the Oscar for best picture, despite critics saying it didn’t deserve it. However, it is one of many forgettable movies that are rarely talked about.

Crash he let the social criticism extolled by his cross stories be a main course for viewers.

Nevertheless, many feel his criticism is out of date. However, we must point out that, although we include it because of the comments we have found on the net, we believe that many of the issues it touches on are unfortunately still very present today.

HARRY POTTER AND THE PHILOSOPHER’S STONE

Chris Columbus is a fantastic director and Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone plunged us hopelessly into the Wizarding World, we would have read the novel by JK Rowling or not.

It’s a shame that much of the CGI in the film didn’t quite measure up. The bath troll would almost have been better with an animatronic.

Yes ok Fluffy still stands the test of time with some dignitymany visual elements of the first film in the saga are, honestly, improvable over the years.

Be careful, you can enjoy this film without problems, but these 21 years have not passed in vain for her.

With this we conclude our review of several films released in the 21st century that have aged very badly. Can you think of more? Do not hesitate to indicate it in the comments section.