“21st day, these three games will not be played and watch out for Salernitana” – SOS Fanta

Matchday 20 ended yesterday with Juve-Napoli, even if four games were not played. Now is the time to move towards the 21st day, which is scheduled for Sunday 9 January. Kick-off at 12.30 with Venezia-Milan and Empoli-Sassuolo. However, we need to understand how many games there will be and which ones will not be played. Because despite yesterday’s press release from the League there are still some games at risk.

Like this Sky Sport: “Some teams already know that they will not be able to compete regularly for their commitment. The provisions of the various ASLs, in fact, prevent Bologna, Turin and Udinese from facing Cagliari, Fiorentina and Atalanta respectively due to the quarantine to be respected after the outbreaks that broke out within the clubs in recent days. In the next day, therefore, three games will certainly be postponed – or not played: Cagliari-Bologna, Turin-Fiorentina and Udinese-Atalanta. The situation of the Salerno remains very complicated: the grenades, in fact, did not take the field on the last day of 2021 against Udinese and missed their league debut in 2022 against Venezia. On Friday, the “direct contacts” will carry out a new round of swabs after completing the mandatory quarantine period. Should Colantuono’s team have at least 13 negative players, then the match against Verona would be played regularly ”.

Confirm this line too The Gazzetta dello Sport: “Sunday will certainly be postponed – or not played – Cagliari-Bologna, Turin-Fiorentina and Udinese-Atalanta, with Verona-Salernitana which instead tends towards the serene. The hope is that at least from tomorrow there will be greater clarity, but for sure there is that already in this way it seems difficult to find the right joint for the recovery of the matches. Udinese and Turin have been blocked for next weekend, as well as Bologna, which on Sunday will carry out a new round of swabs to the team group, while next week the vaccine booster cycle will begin. Therefore, the postponement of the Cagliari match is discounted, while Salernitana could instead reach the famous 13 for Verona if today the tampons are negative in sufficient numbers “. At this point it will be necessary to see in the next few hours if there will be any news and program changes for the three games that will not be played at the moment. And then wait for the latest on the Salernitana pads. If the situation remains this, with Salernitana not playing, the fantasy football would be exactly like yesterday.

✅ 21st MATCH DAY: