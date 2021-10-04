21st TOHorror Fantastic Film Fest, from 19 to 24 October in Turin the new edition of the most important horror festival in Italy arrives.

Autumn, as always, is the right time of year to propose events dedicated to the world ofhorror. And precisely in the fall, precisely from 19 to 24 October the most important independent Italian festival dedicated to the world of cinematic horror and beyond will open its doors. The direction of the festival is entrusted to Maximilian Supports.

Twenty feature films, twenty animations, twenty short films, ten short stories, ten screenplays, four literary encounters between the bizarre and the fantastic, between analysis of reality and escape from it, fifty countries involved.

For the program and the complete catalog click here

21 TOHORROR FANTASTIC FILM FEST – THE PLACES

The festival will take place at the Cinema Massimo and the Ambrosio Cinema, as regards the cinematographic part; the Circle of Readers and the Blah Blah Club for the review of meetings dedicated to literature, comics, videogames and current affairs.

21 TOHORROR FANTASTIC FILM FEST – OPENING EVENT

To kick off the “games” will be the projection of the highly anticipated Prisoners of the Ghostland from Sion I am. The show will be screened at the Cinema Massimo the 19 to 21. We are dealing with a post-atomic western film with the anarchic taste of the happening; among rowdy group choreographies, scenes always engulfed by figures, systematic and cathartic destruction of the scenography. TOHorror will be the Italian premiere for the film with Nicolas Cage, Sofia Boutella, Bill Moseley, Tak Sakaguchi, Nick Cassavetes.

THE PLOT OF PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND

“Hero” (Nicolas Cage) is a notorious criminal who is released from prison and hired to find the Governor’s daughter, who has disappeared in the supernatural world of Ghostland, a land left to itself, far from established society, populated by bizarre characters. If he fails to do so within the allotted time, the explosive devices grafted onto his body will activate.

21 TOHORROR FANTASTIC FILM FEST – FEATURE FILM SECTION

Among the sections of the feature films, the main competition will see 10 Italian premiere titles from 9 different countries alternate, for a 360 ° exploration of what fantastic cinema is today. We therefore range from the Japanese surrealist comedy Wonderful Paradise to the Canadian post-cyberpunk science fiction of Tin Can, from the Taiwanese ultra-horror The Sadness (also presented at the Locarno Film Festival) to the psychological thriller in American costume The Yellow Wallpaper, just to name a few.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS OUT OF COMPETITION

Two special screenings out of competition, both French titles this year: After Blue from Bertrand Mandico and for the first time on the big Italian screens Lux Aeterna from Gaspar Noé, with Charlotte Gainsbourg.

FOCUS AMERICAN NIGHTMARE

This year the focus reflects on independent cinema made in the USA, with We’re all going to the world’s fair and The Scary of Sixty-First. The latter is the winner of the award for the best first work to the last Berlin Festival. Both films are accompanied by the director’s cut version of the cornerstone of American indie fantasy cinema of the new millennium, Donnie Darko.

TRIBUTE TO SATOSHI KON

Last but not least, the homage to the Japanese animation director Satoshi Kon. The “celebration” will take place with the documentary dedicated to him Satoshi Kon, The Illusionist and the screening of one of Kon’s masterpieces, Millennium Actress.

FREAKSHOW SECTION

Also noteworthy is the wildest and most ironic section of the festival, Freakshow, dedicated to the funniest and most excessive movies. The section is led this year by the insane Frank & Zed, horror splatter movie entirely shot with puppets in style Muppets.