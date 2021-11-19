Tech

22% discount on “everything” from midnight

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
We have already dealt with the renewal of MediaWorld’s Black Friday 2021, but now the well-known chain has decided to go much further, launching a “separate” initiative (or rather, always linked to the Black November period, but we understand each other). In this context, it was decided to exaggerate: MediaWorld is about to launch a 22% discount on “everything”.

Just a short time ago we found ourselves deepening on these pages the sold out of various products known during Black Friday MediaWorld, but this time, instead, we must admit that the proposal of the well-known chain could be interesting for a good number of users. Indeed, starting from midnight on November 20, 2021 (so in a few hours if you are reading this news shortly after its publication) and until November 21, 2021 there will be “two days” of discounts online only related to “Single’s Day 2021” (yes, the latter was actually November 11, 2021, but the MediaWorld team writes that from them “Single’s Day is also ahead“).

22% discount on “everything” from MediaWorld: as always there are some exceptions

During the 20 and 21 November 2021 there will therefore be one 22% discount on practically “all” the catalog. However, pay attention to the fact that in the terms and conditions of the MediaWorld initiative it is stated that: “The promotion is active on all products available online EXCEPT FOR of all products participating in Black Friday promotions; all products that are part of the online promos (including the ONLY FOR TODAY); all products belonging to the “Best of PC Accessories” promotion; all iPhone models, all Apple Watches; all AirPods; all Amazon products;

all Google products; all models of Samsung ZFlip; iPad, MacBook and iMac and Apple PC accessories; all consoles; all KitchenAid, Smeg, Dyson, Miele and Liebherr brand products; the Samsung BE SPOKE branded built-in products; products belonging to the Film and Music categories; products sold as part of subscriptions (telephony, internet, TV, etc.), pre-sales and reservations, publishing products, scratch cards, policies, wedding lists and the like (birthday, confirmation, etc.), and all those items that represent digital pins, vouchers, top-ups, boxes, gift cards and all MW services“. In conclusion, there are more than a few exceptions.

However, the remaining catalog, including refurbished products, will be at the center of the promotion, as you can learn more on the page dedicated to the initiative of the MediaWorld portal.

