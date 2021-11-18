22% discounts on thousands of products, only for 24 hours

Unieuro is pushing the promotion at full speed Manà manà Black Friday, launched at the beginning of November, proposing only for the November 18, 2021, one 22% discount on thousands of products, as long as you spend at least 299 euros.

The initiative is very interesting because the electronics chain re-proposes on a weekday, a substantial discount on numerous products, effectively closing the second promotional period (of three) of Black Friday.

How it works and excluded products

Operation is very simple as well the promotion is available both in physical and online stores and provides a discount of at least 22% per cart, reaching the minimum threshold of 299 Euros. The details are however tight: the promotion will start in a few minutes and, if it happens as during the Single’s Day held on November 11th, it will be organized as follows:

22% discount on products purchased in the shop, discount directly at the checkout, with a minimum cart of 299 Euros;

discount starting from 22% on a selection of thousands of products online, with no minimum expenditure.

It is therefore not a simple matter NO VAT (where the real discount applied is about 18%, due to the spin-off) but even Moreoverand on some products the discount may be even higher.

We will update this page as soon as we have even more precise details.

In any case, however, there are some excluded products, namely:

cconsole PS5 and game software in preorder, iPhone, AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch, Dyson personal care products in the Prussian Blue / Copper color, Dyson V12 Slim Absolute, the products in the “Manà Manà Black Friday” flyer valid from 2 to 11 November, services, telephone top-ups, warranty extensions, books, demo units, gift cards, prepaid cards and subscriptions, orders placed on the wedding lists section of the unieuro.it website, orders placed before 11 November on the unieuro.it website and on the app, even if collected and paid for at the point of sale.

As always, among the excluded products, the iPhones and various other Apple products, the PlayStation 5 and all the other products already in promotion, in this specific case those that are part of the Manà manà Black Friday flyer launched about ten days ago, stand out. .

Discover the offers available on Unieuro.it



