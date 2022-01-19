“22 full beds, 90% unvaccinated”

“In September we had 2, 4 or zero ladies a day hospitalized with ongoing pregnancy and Covid infection. Now”, with the Omicron variant on the rise, “we have 22 full beds. And of these women only two are vaccinated, and luckily they are symptom-free.. As usual, the ratio between unvaccinated and vaccinated is 9 to 1. So it’s true: what we are faced with this wave is that in pregnancy there is still a sort of fear, fear of the anti-Covid vaccine, for where we have a prevalence of vaccinations that is very low, maybe 30-40%, not more. While the adult population in general is now over 87% vaccinated in some way. This worries. “To draw the picture at Adnkronos Salute is Enrico Ferrazzi, Director of Obstetrics of the Mangiagalli-Policlinico di Milano Clinic.

The expert confirms what was also reported by the Siaarti resuscitators these days, and that is that in Italy the obstetric population is still too exposed compared to the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. “This worries – he reiterates – because thea woman who becomes infected during pregnancy is a problem for her and for the baby, even if the placenta protects against the virus, but not always. Therefore the vaccination recommendation was created to protect the mother and the baby, and to ensure that the pregnancy is more serene and not an obstacle course with the infection in progress. This indication is based on European data, which are very interesting concerning almost 80 thousand pregnancies followed with the mRna vaccine. But we also have American data that have been collected on over 400,000 pregnancies with mRna vaccines. We are in numbers that cover any quality of scientific evidence necessary and it is really strange that there are still those who have this fear that really needs to be removed “.

Ferrazzi, from one of the most prolific ‘cradles’ of Milan, has experienced all the pandemic waves, has followed several studies, has terms of comparison. And regarding Omicron and the situation of positive pregnant women hospitalized today in the Covid area, the expert reports that “at the moment there are some women in our ward who need oxygen support, there are no intubated women. The age is very variable, from 30 to 40 years“.

“In relation to the Omicron variant”, which is circulating more and more, “what we know from adult infections is confirmed: even among pregnant women, the lungs are much more rarely affected. It is limited to the upper airways, or gives intestinal problems, low-grade fever, headache – describes the specialist – But the dangerous part of this virus, which is lung infection, is less common with this variant. Concern with Omicron arises for pregnant women with associated diseases. That is, obesity, hypertension and diabetes unfortunately these are conditions that facilitate the worsening of the disease “.