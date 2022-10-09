If you have brown or black hair and are looking for a Halloween costume made for you, these suggestions are sure to please.

Halloween is fast approaching, why not take inspiration from her hair color to find the perfect costume? By the way, if you are more blonde, here are some suggestions for you.

22 Halloween costume ideas for brunettes:

1.Wednesday Addams

A classic, this costume is among the easiest to make yourself.

2. Veronica Lodge

Veronica’s style of Riverdale is easy to recreate, but with a chic and sexy touch that we love.

3. Samara’s The circle

If horror is your thing, this costume is for you.

4. Beautiful

This iconic character is perfect for brunettes!

5. Selena

This legendary singer was at the height of her popularity before her untimely death in the 90s.

6.Wonder Woman

The queen brunettes, Wonder Woman, makes a perfect costume and badass.

7. Lydia from BeetleJuice

Several Tim Burton characters are brunettes, but Lydia’s look in her red dress remains the best!

8. Lara Croft

Opt for this video game character embodied in the cinema by Angelina Jolie.

9.Catwoman

Between heroine and villain, Catwoman makes one of the coolest costumes.

10. Velma’s scooby-doo

If your hair is cut in a bob, this is the suit for you!

11. Dora the Explorer

A costume that is easy to make and, above all, fun!

12. Katniss Everdeen

Well, you have to find a bow, but if you have the motivation this costume will attract all eyes.

13. Princess Jasmine

Another dark-haired princess to embody for Halloween.

14. Street of Euphoria

Street outfits are easy to recreate and, above all, comfortable.

15. Olivia Rodrigo

The singer has worn a ton of iconic looks, you just have to choose.

16. Witch

Witches have hair of all colors, but the look goes especially well on brunettes!

17. 13 years soon 30

If 2000s fashion appeals to you, this is the suit for you.

18. Audrey Hepburn

Especially in the movie Breakfast at Tiffany’sthis actress was the pinnacle of the class.

19. Diary of a princess

Iconic film of our childhood, we dress up as Mia this year!

20. Black Swan

Le is the hottest trend these days, and this makeup will make people jealous.

21. Billie Eilish

The singer has had several different hair colors, but the most striking is black and green.

22. Arya Stark

Game Of Thrones Although it may be finished, the character of Arya remains our favorite.

It’s your turn!

