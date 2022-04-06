22 lawsuits for sexual abuse against Deshaun Watson: “He touched us with his penis and asked us for oral sex”

Lto NFL is experiencing one of its most convulsive postseasons in recent times. On the way back after a month of ‘retirement’ by Tom Brady, the signing of Deshaun Watson for the Cleveland Browns for $230 million in the middle of a lawsuit against the quarterback after receiving 22 civil lawsuits for assault and sexual harassment.

A process that has taken a new turn and that lead the Browns player to have to answer the judge’s questions to determine if he had relations with any of the 18 masseuses who signed a document supporting the player’s defense and her massage habits, according to a ruling issued Tuesday by a Texas judge. A request that the player himself had previously rejected, assuring that he was “embarrassing” and that it belonged to his private life and that it was not relevant.

The plaintiffs’ lawyers responded to this denial by saying that the player’s responses will help show Watson’s pattern and motives for seeking massages from dozens of different womenmany of whom I met on social media.

Watson has been sued by 22 other women who accused him of sexual misconduct during some massage sessions in 2020 and early 2021. The lawsuits range from those who accuse him of not wanting to cover his genitals during massage sessions to others in which the masseuses accuse him of “touching us with his penis and trying to force us to perform oral sex on him.”

Judge Rabeea Sultan Collier has also asked Watson’s entourage to provide her with all the information regarding the history of massages received by the player since 2019, as well as the requests of the player in his contract with the Houston Texans.

“I know these accusations are very, very serious. But I have never assaulted any woman. I never disrespected any woman.”Watson said at the conference of his presentation with the team that signed him to a five-year, $230 million deal. Things that are off the field right now caught me off guard, because I never did anything that these people are alleging.”