22 Years After Ridley Scott Shot Gladiator, He’s Leading Joaquin Phoenix’s Assault On Russia

|

He played the murderous Roman Emperor Commodus in Gladiator.

Now, two decades later, Joaquin Phoenix has reunited with Sir Ridley Scott to take on another ruthless emperor: Napoleon Bonaparte.

The Oscar-winning actor was photographed in full navy military uniform with gold embroidery and matching bicorne hat as he joined hundreds of other cast members in re-enacting the 1812 French invasion of Russia for Napoleon’s new historical epic.

Joaquin Phoenix has met with Sir Ridley Scott to face another ruthless emperor: Napoleon Bonaparte.

Napoleon is believed to have lost around 380,000 men during the French invasion of Russia, also known as the Russian Campaign, from June to December 1812.

Footage shows Phoenix, 47, standing on a knoll among the trees in Bourne Woods in Farnham, Surrey, surrounded by soldiers and mounted horses as they fired shots over a two-day period last month.

It is the same location that Sir Ridley used to film the blockbuster Gladiator in 1999.

The popular forest received planning permission to be a permanent filming location last year.

Footage shows Phoenix watching his bayonet-armed troops waving the French flag as they prepare to fight.

Napoleon is believed to have lost around 380,000 men during the French invasion of Russia, also known as the Russian Campaign, from June to December 1812.

The film will document Napoleon’s rise to emperor through the lens of his volatile relationship with his wife, Empress Josephine Bonaparte.

The film’s previous title was Kitbag, derived from the saying, “There’s a general’s baton hidden in every soldier’s kitbag.”

It also stars The Serpent’s Tahar Rahim, 40, as Paul Barras and Vanessa Kirby, 33, as the Empress. The Crown actress was hired to replace Jodie Comer.

The popular forest got planning permission to be a permanent filming location last year.

The film will document Napoleon’s rise to emperor through the lens of his volatile relationship with his wife, Empress Josephine Bonaparte.

It is the same location that Sir Ridley used to film the blockbuster Gladiator in 1999.

Miss Kirby’s involvement was announced in January, with the actress saying she was “honoured” to join Sir Ridley in the epic production.

Sir Ridley previously examined Napoleonic territory with his 1977 feature film, The Duellists, about two French officers who fought during Napoleon’s reign.

“Napoleon is a man who has always fascinated me,” he told Deadline last year.

“He came out of nowhere to rule it all, but all the while he was waging a romantic war with his adulterous wife Josephine.

“He conquered the world to try to win her love, and when he couldn’t, he conquered it to destroy her and destroyed himself in the process.”

And he added: ‘No actor could embody Napoleon like Joaquin.

“He created one of the most complex emperors in movie history in Gladiator, and we’ll create another one with his Napoleon.”

Napoleon is scheduled to premiere on Apple TV+ in 2023.