22,083 new cases and 130 deaths – Corriere.it

Data for Monday 7 March. The positivity rate rises to 11.7% with 188,274 swabs. Hospital stays are increasing in every area: it hadn’t happened for at least two weeks. Admissions: +161. Intensive care: +7

22,083

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 35,057). It goes up like this at least 13,048,774

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. The deaths today are 130

(yesterday 105), for a total of 156,017 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 11,884,397 And 30,513 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 38,274). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,008,360equal to -7.981 compared to yesterday (-2,490 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) were 188.274, or 107,972 less than yesterday when there were 296,246. The positivity rate rises to 11.7% (the approximation of 11.73%); yesterday it was 10.5%.

Less infections in 24 hours than yesterday. As always, the curve touches the minimum point of its weekly swing with Monday’s data, due to fewer buffers. The trend is no longer down and you can see it from the comparison with last Monday (February 28) – the same day of the week – when they were recorded +17,981 cases with a rate of 9%: today, in fact, there are more new infections than that day, with a higher percentage (11.7% against 95). The configuration of a high plateau becomes more probable. We will understand better in the coming days. The rise in infections should not alarm – explains the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco to thednkronos Health -. It may be that a bit of relaxation has favored the spread of the virus, but after all we still have a million current positives, it is clear that conditions of diffusibility exist. I don’t think we’ll have a peak.

Lazio has the highest number of newly infected: here there are +2,444 cases. Sicily follows with +2.357, of which 595 are previous, as the note indicates.

The health system The hospitalizations are increasing in every area, it hadn’t happened for at least two weeks. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I’m +130 (yesterday -143), for a total of 8,989 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care (TI) are +7 (yesterday -6) – this is the balance between the people who left and those who entered ICU -, bringing the total of the most seriously ill patients to 610with 35 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 37).

The victims There are 130 victims in the bulletin against 105 yesterday. Three regions / provinces that communicate zero bereavement: they are Liguria, Umbria and Valle d’Aosta. While the highest number of deaths in Lombardy (30)

The cases region by region The data provided below, and broken down by region, is that of total cases (number of people found positive since the beginning of the epidemic: includes deaths and recovered). The variation indicates the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here is the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy

2,361,238: +1,614 cases (yesterday +3,627)

Veneto 1,353,637: +1,567 cases (yesterday +3,029)

Campania 1,230,363: +1,948 cases (yesterday +3,421)

Emilia Romagna 1,200,538: +1,853 cases (yesterday +2,089)

Lazio 1.100.309: +2.444 cases (yesterday +3.923)

Piedmont

989.921: +1.537 cases (yesterday +1.108)

Tuscany 873.591: +1.420 cases (yesterday +2.487)

Sicily 817.536: +2.357 cases (yesterday +4.017)

Puglia 757.901: +1.730 cases (yesterday +2.929)

Liguria 351.531: +506 cases (yesterday +818)

Marche 336,666: +783 cases (yesterday +1,619)

Friuli Venezia Giulia 311.923: +187 cases (yesterday +453)

Abruzzo 270.424: +462 cases (yesterday +918)

Calabria 227.762: +1.493 cases (yesterday +1.327)

PA Bolzano 191.114: +258 cases (yesterday +366)

Umbria 190.664: +501 cases (yesterday +1.132)

Sardinia 183.771: +790 cases (yesterday +846)

PA Trento 140.813: +117 cases (yesterday +228)

Basilicata 86.510: +333 cases (yesterday +395)

Molise 40.876: +163 cases (yesterday +290)

Valle d’Aosta 31,686: +20 cases (yesterday +35)

Deaths region by region The figure provided below, and broken down by region, is that of the total deaths since the start of the pandemic. The variation indicates the number of new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. Lombardy 38,822: +30 deaths

Veneto 13,907: +7 deaths

Campania 9,836: +12 deaths

Emilia Romagna 16,012: +13 deaths

Lazio 10,501: +5 deaths

Piedmont 13,092: +9 deaths

Tuscany 9,144: +17 deaths

Sicily 9,620: +3 deaths

Puglia 7,725: +1 death

Liguria 5,134: no new deaths

Marche 3,614: +3 deaths

Friuli Venezia Giulia 4,809: +4 deaths

Abruzzo 3,000: +1 death

Calabria 2,146: +12 deaths

PA Bolzano 1,416: +2 deaths

Umbria 1,750: no new deaths

Sardinia 2.088: +3 deaths

PA Trento 1,526: +3 deaths

Basilicata 779: +4 deaths

Molise 574: +1 death

Valle d’Aosta 522: no new deaths

The Abruzzo Region announces that 12 cases have been eliminated from the total of positives: 2 as non-Covid patients and 10 duplicates.

The Campania Region announces that following the daily checks it appears that two deaths registered today, date back to 01.03 and 04.03 / 2022

The Emilia-Romagna Region announces that 4 cases, communicated in the previous days, have been eliminated, as they are not considered COVID-19 cases.

The Friuli Venezia Giulia Region announces that all patients who tested positive for SARS-CoV2 hospitalized both for Covid-19 and for other pathology are counted in the data relating to hospitalized in Intensive Care and Medical Area.

The Region of Sicily announces that 595 cases communicated today relate to days prior to 06/03/22 (of which no. 509 of 05/03/22, no. 85 of 04/03/22). The deaths reported today occurred: N. 1 ON 06/03/2022 – N. 1 ON 05/03/2022 – N. 1 ON 04/03/2022.

The Umbria Region announces that: 5 of the non-ICU admissions belong to the discipline codes of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Pediatrics; 8 of the non-ICU admissions belong to other disciplinary codes.