224 municipalities are on red alert, despite the new flexibility of the system – Prensa Libre

For the next 15 days 224 municipalities are under red alert, 112 in orange level and only four are under yellow alert, according to the covid-19 traffic light.

February is not being the best month for Guatemala in the fight against the covid-19 pandemic. This is confirmed by the new update of the epidemiological alert system of the Ministry of Health.

In the last update of last February 5, the municipalities in red were 181, those on orange alert 85 and 74 were listed in yellow.

The above means that in the last two weeks there was a significant increase in new covid-19 infections in 43 municipalities, which forced them to be included in the highest alert level.

This new increase in the municipalities of the country under red alert occurs in the update of the alert system announced by the Ministry of Healthwhere he explained that the percentage of vaccination was going to be taken into account.

But One of the indicators that was left out is hospital occupancy, which measures the level of response that hospitals have to care for seriously ill patients with coronavirus.

Health experts do not share these new criteria, since by leaving out a vital element of the measurement, it can fall into what they qualify as a “false sense of security”.

In addition, the limited scope of the National Vaccination Plan, which will be one year old at the end of February, It does not allow a real measurement of the progress of the pandemic, according to medical organizations.

Some of the changes to the covid-19 traffic light increase the capacity in public establishments, despite the fact that the omicron variant is the one with the highest incidence in the country and has been shown to spread more easily.

Of the 22 departmental capitals, nine remain red, while 13 are on orange alert, which allows them to develop certain activities, Guatemala City is in this second level of alert.

More than 50% without face-to-face classes

This February 21, by order of the Ministry of Education, the 2022 school year begins in a hybrid modality, which means alternating virtual and face-to-face classes.

Some academics affirm that minors need coexistence to develop social activities, as well as avoid damage to their mental health by not having moments of recreation with other minors when receiving education at home.

But this system can only be applied in municipalities that have orange or yellow alert levels, that is, that Of the 340 municipalities, only 116 can apply this teaching method.

In the 224 municipalities under red alert, which represents more than half of the country, the teaching method cannot be combined due to the high levels of covid-19 contagion, so they must continue with virtual classes.

recommendations

Despite the fact that Guatemala will be celebrating two years of fighting the pandemic on March 13, experts stress that it is necessary to continue promoting biosecurity measures.

Among them are the constant hand washing with water and soap, use the mask correctlycovering the nose and mouth, as well as keeping a physical distancing with other people when you have to leave home.

There are currently vaccines for most Guatemalans, so doctors consider it necessary that they follow the calls for vaccination, since having the complete scheme prevents the disease from being severe in humans.