226 years of Alfa and Lancia motorsport glories put together … 3 years of Cupra are not worth it [in volume di vendita] – News

Although the average list price of the Cupra is considerably higher than the Seat branded sisters, the young Spanish sports brand has sold more cars than Alfa Romeo and Lancia combined. Numbers that make you think

To date, however, the numbers tell us something not very edifying, due to the glorious past and the tricolor value in Europe. Do you know those who belittle the Seat, saying “yes they are a brand for not even 300 thousand cars a year …”? Here, the sports brand Cupra, young and born from a rib of Seat, alone in 2021 sold more cars than Alfa and Lancia combined. 73,000 Cupras sold in Europe, against 70,400 for Stellantis, adding together Alfa Romeo and Lancia.

T.All Italian car enthusiasts who believe in local brands can’t wait to be gratified by the results of Alfa and Lancia in their new era. Two top brands, among those on which Stellantis can focus, globally if desired.

B.anal to see why: Cupra has Leon, also wagon, Ateca and even Formentor, three models of different segments and not extreme, dimensionally. The electric Born has recently been added. Alfa, on the other hand, has only two D segment models, Lancia the B segment.

To see well, the Cupra is not that they are cars for everyone, they cost a lot more money than their Spanish cousins ​​Seat, yet in just a few years they have made a space for themselves. Alfa and Lancia have a past with a capital P, unmatched even with imagination, for those born in the sector today. Yet the volumes are these by virtue of the market and commercial proposal.

If average prices are made for the range, as we said before, Cupra in the third year allows itself to sell cars that at least in Spain are on average more expensive than Alfa and Lancia for a good 14,100 euros (out of the total).

Numbers to applaud or criticize, depending on where you look, but for those who have not yet touched a Cupra and are familiar with the myths of Alfa and Lancia, they make us think a lot.