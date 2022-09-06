23 new air routes will be enabled through Las Américas Airport

Nail 23 new air routes They will be enabled this year by the International Airport of Las Américas, José Francisco Peña Gómez (AILA), operated by seven new airlines.

This was reported by the company Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI (Aerodom), highlighting that these 23 new routes will allow us to offer more and better flight options to all passengers nationals and tourists from the main cities of America and Europe.

“We are delighted to see continued growth in flights and passengers recorded by our airports, led by the International Airport of Las Américas, José Francisco Peña Gómez”, highlighted Aerodom.

Of the 23 new routes, nine have already started their operations: Santo Domingo – Medellin with WINGO; Puerto Plata – Frankfurt by Eurowings Discover; Santo Domingo and Samaná – Madrid, Plus Ultra; Santo Domingo – Caracas and Maracaibo via Rutaca; and Santo Domingo – Barranquilla and Cartagena, Air Century.

The remaining 14 new routes plan to start their flights between September and October, and will connect Santo Domingo with Mexico City, Cancun, and Monterrey; Also, Cali, Barranquilla and Cartagena in Colombia; Lima in Peru, San José in Costa Rica, Aruba, El Salvador, Sint Marteen, Curaçao and Guatemala with Arajet; as well as to Panama City with WINGO.

More than 3.4 million passengers mobilized this year

In terms of traffic, from January to July 2022, the airports operated by Aerodom received more passengers than in the same period in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic.

To date, Aerodom has handled a traffic of 3.4 million passengers, which represents a growth of 9.3%, compared to the total number of passengers in 2019.

“We are convinced that the important development in routes will support the growth of passenger traffic”, highlighted Aerodom, while assuring that work to increase the boarding gates at AILA, with the vision of further transforming the airport into a new sub-regional one that provides new opportunities for the launch of more routes to multiple destinations”, added Mónika Infante.

Mónika Infante Henríquez, general director of Aerodom, said that this record has been possible thanks to the solid and continuous support that the company has received from all government authorities and the airport sector.

“I would particularly like to congratulate the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, for his leadership in this process and for his tireless work to position the Dominican Republic as the best destination in the entire region,” said Infante Henríquez.

Recently, Aerodom made an investment of more than RD$1,000 million in the AILA for expand and renovate the atrium of the passenger terminal, which now has a new and varied commercial offer, which also includes a better gastronomic experience for the enjoyment of users.

Additionally, the project included the relocation and modernization of security and migration services, with the aim of making processes more efficient, allowing speeding up of border procedures, shortening waiting times to guarantee passengers a better experience on their departures abroad.

Likewise, the first phase of the repair and remodeling work of the runway of the Gregorio Luperón International Airport (AIGL) in Puerto Plata was completed, with an investment of more than 270 million pesos.

The AILA is the main air terminal of the Dominican Republic due to its location and occupies the second place in the flow of regular passengers in the country. Aerodom also operates the international airports Gregorio Luperón in Puerto Plata, Presidente Juan Bosch in Samaná and Joaquín Balaguer in Santo Domingo Norte.