23 Ridiculous Age Gaps Between Actors Who Played Father And Son

It was recently announced that 25-year-old Tom Holland has been given a role in a new television series in which Emmy Rossum, who is only 10 years older than him, will play his mom.
And since Tom Holland is 25 and Emmy Rossum is only 35, a lot of people think that the age difference is too small for them to play a mother and son.
Since this topic has come up again, we decided to make a list of other TV shows and movies that have a strange age difference between the actors playing father and son:
1.
Kate Mara was 21 years old during the filming of Secret in the mountain.
Heath Ledger was 25 years old during filming.
They played dad and daughter in the movie.
two.
David Duchovny of The secret X fileswas born in 1960.
Rebecca Toolan was born in 1959.
She plays her mom in The secret X fileseven though they are only a year apart.
3.
Adam Garcia was 28 years old when it premiered the boys in my life.
Drew Barrymore was 26 years old when the film was released.
I mean, Adam Garcia was two years older than Drew Barrymore when they played son and mother in the movie.
Four.
Elizabeth Rodríguez was born in 1980.
Dasha Polanco was born in 1982.
Elizabeth Rodriguez played Dascha Polanco’s mother in Orange Is the New Black even though the age difference is only two years.
5.
Gina Rodirguez was 29 years old when filming began for Jane the Virgin.
Andrea Navedo was 36 when shooting began.
Andrea Navedo and Gina Rodriguez played mother and daughter in Jane the Virgin.
6.
Taron Egerton was 28 years old when filming began on Rocketman.
Bryce Dallas Howard was 37 years old during filming.
They played a mother and her son in the film.
7.
Rachel McAdams was 26 years old during the filming of Mean Girls.
Amy Poehler was 33 during the filming of the movie.
Rachel McAdams plays Regina and Amy Poehler plays Regina’s mom in the film.
8.
Tom Selleck is 77 years old today.
Len Cariou is currently 82 years old.
Len Cariou plays Tom Selleck’s father in Blue Bloods.
9.
Colin Farrell was 28 years old in Alexander.
Angelina Jolie was 29 years old in the film.
She plays her mother in the film.
10.
Orlando Bloom was 35 years old during the filming of The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.
Lee Pace was 33 years old during the filming of the film.
Despite being two years younger, Lee played Orlando’s father in the film.
eleven.
Zachary Quinto was 30 years old when filming began on star trek in 2009.
Winona Ryder was 36 years old when filming began on the film.
She plays her mother in the film.
12.
George Lopez was 41 years old when he started The George Lopez Show.
Belita Moreno was 52 years old when the series began.
Belita played George’s mother in the series.
13.
Monique was born in 1978.
Countess Vaughn was born in 1967.
Countess Vaughn played Monique’s daughter in The Parkers for five years.
14.
Meryl Streep was 69 years old Mamma Mia: over and over again.
Cher was 72 years old during filming.
Cher played Meryl Streep’s mother in the film.
fifteen.
Janet Hubert was born in 1956.
Karyn Parsons was born in 1966.
Janet Hubert and Karyn Parsons played mother and daughter in The Prince of Rap in Bel-Air even though the age difference is only 10 years.
16.
Tom Hanks was 37 years old during the filming of Forrest Gump.
Sally Field was 47 years old during the filming of the film.
Sally Field played Tom Hanks’ mother in the film.
17.
Essence Atkins was 25 years old when the first season of that boy is a genius.
John Marshall was 35 years old during the first season.
They played father and daughter in the series.
18.
Harrison Ford was 46 years old during the filming of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.
Sean Connery was 58 years old during the filming of the film.
Sean played Harrison’s father despite only being 12 years older than him.
19.
Jennifer Lopez was 27 years old when she starred in Selena.
Constance Marie was 31 years old during the filming of the film.
They played mother and daughter even though the age difference is only four years.
twenty.
Mandy Moore is 37 years old today.
Sterling K. Brown is 45 years old today.
Justin Hartley is also 45 years old today.
Christina Metz is 41 years old.
Mandy Moore plays the mother of Sterling, Justin and Christina in This Is Us despite being younger than all of them.
twenty-one.
Bellamy Young was 50 years old during the first season of Prodigal Son.
Michael Sheen was 51 years old during the first season.
Tom Payne was 38 years old during the first season.
Bellamy Young and Michael Sheen play Tom Payne’s parents in the series.
22.
Peter Krause was born in 1965.
Frances Conroy was born in 1953.
Frances Conroy and Peter Krause play a mother and her son in two meters below ground even though the age difference is only 12 years.
23.
And finally, Estelle Getty was 62 years old when she started the golden years.
Bea Arthur was 63 years old when the series began.
Despite being younger than Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty played her mother on the series.
What age difference between actors who play fathers and sons has surprised you? Write it in the comments!
