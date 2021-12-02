23 Spartans killed by a single shot of Sniper in an incredible video – Nerd4.life

Halo Infinite was the scene of a rather absurd record, recorded on video by the Japanese youtuber Sakana, who has eliminated 23 Spartans together with a single shot of S7 Sniper Rifle, the classic sniper rifle of the series in its new version.

The situation was obviously “built” specifically to be able to do a video, this is not a real game action, it is still really curious, especially because it demonstrates a physics implication in Halo Infinite that is rather absurd and that could be correct, even if it is extremely difficult to have actual feedback in the game.

After having arranged, not without a somewhat comic effect, as many as 23 Spartans in single file, all precisely arranged one behind the other, Sakana positioned himself at the top of the row and with a precise blow to the head he eliminated with that single shot all 23 players together. In practice, the bullet of the S7 Sniper Rifle apparently finds no obstacles in its run, at least as far as the bodies of the enemies are concerned: it is able to pierce and strike consecutively until the end of the run (or up to 23 Spartans , it is not known at the moment if we can go further).

The skit is somewhat hilarious and could pave the way for further interpretations of the magic bullet of the sniper rifle of Halo Infinite, moreover one of the historical and most loved weapons in the series, which in the new chapter is substantially unchanged, except for some new details.

For the rest, we have seen that the list of objectives reveals the number of missions of the Halo Infinite Campaign, with the title in question being the most anticipated game of December 2021 by the editors and readers of Multiplayer.it.