23 year old found dead. “She was drugged”

Meet a man on an app of encounters, then disappears until she is found dead. Lauren Smith-Fields, a 23-year-old American girl, was killed from a lethal cocktail of drugs. His case, however, had been dismissed as an “accident”. Now, after protests from family and friends, who demonstrated in the streets demanding justice for Lauren, the police have returned to dig into the incident. The hypothesis is that it may be homocide.

Drugged and killed after the date

The coroner who carried out the autopsy declared the death of “acute poisoning”, due to a lethal mix of fentanyl (a powerful narcotic), promethazine, hydroxyzine and alcohol. A criminal investigation will now be opened. The victim’s father had to pay for a second autopsy on the body: “We have no doubt that my daughter was not a drug addict,” said the man.

Woman, 23, found dead after Bumble date as family threaten to sue policehttps: //t.co/oXVySfW4h1 pic.twitter.com/cgyZ4BDEBf – The Mirror (@DailyMirror) January 26, 2022

Lauren was found lifeless in her apartment on December 12th. The night before, she had met a man she met on Bumble, a very popular dating app in the United States. When questioned by the police, the man appeared very upset by the incident. According to the victim’s family, he is implicated. The case is currently still open.

Last updated: Wednesday 26 January 2022, 19:57



© REPRODUCTION RESERVED