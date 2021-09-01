23-year-old Venezuelan fakes a kidnapping after stealing a million dollars in BTC

Venezuelan authorities are looking for a scammer accused of faking his kidnapping and escaping with 23.66 BTC (worth $ 1.15 million) belonging to his clients.

On August 29, Douglas Rico, director of the Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigative Corps (CICPC) of Venezuela, released a statement claiming that 23-year-old Andrés Jesús Dos Santos Hernández was wanted by the country’s largest police agency on charges of money laundering and fraud.

Authorities say Hernández most likely staged a kidnapping: his clients’ Binance accounts were emptied right at the moment of his alleged disappearance. The police believe that the criminal “simulated a kidnapping, in which the kidnappers would have forced him to enter the Binance platform and make transfers to different digital wallets, thus exhausting all the crypto assets in question.“

The suspect is believed to have pretended to be a financial advisor, requesting control of Bitcoins belonging to several local investors. Authorities say Hernández has accumulated a total of 23.66 BTC.

Venezuela has long been considered a key place for the adoption of Bitcoin: citizens are turning to cryptocurrencies to counter the hyperinflation that has paralyzed the local economy in the last decade.

For Venezuelans, cryptocurrencies are a means of storing value and accessing international markets, as well as a vehicle to convert their wealth into US dollars.

Although the Venezuelan government has tried to exploit the digital asset market to its advantage by enforcing the use of a cryptocurrency anchored to the value of oil, the Petro, adoption among the local population has remained somewhat weak.