23-year-old YouTube star Adin Ross, who paid $200,000 for an ‘unreleased’ Kanye West and Travis Scott song, has discovered he was ‘duped’.

YouTube Star Adin Ross Reveals He Was Slammed for Paying $200K for Song

23-year-old claims he created a fake song with AI and played a snippet of it

Edin admitted he was a ‘young kid’ at the time of the scam







Gaming live streamer Adin Ross has revealed that he was defrauded out of $200,000 by Artificial Intelligence, also known as AI.

The 23-year-old uploaded a video explaining that she got the opportunity to purchase an unreleased song from Kanye West and Travis Scott – all she had to do was spend $200,000.

Unfortunately, when I received the song, I immediately realized that it was a fake song edited by AI.

‘I paid $200,000 for an unreleased song. It was AI. “I got scammed out of $200,000 because of an AI song,” he is seen explaining in a TikTok video shared by Daily Loud.

After this he played an excerpt from the song. Although at first it seemed like he could be the strongest rapper, the quality was poor and the vocals became strange as the song progressed.

The streamer certainly made it clear that he was a ‘young kid’ when this happened.

Adin recently shared another tale of sorrow. On Tuesday, he shared that he lost his $10.75 million Miami mansion to soccer star Lionel Messi.

Ross shared details of the incident on social media, saying with regret: ‘The house was outbid for what I wanted.’

‘I really wanted a house in Miami, so now I have to make my own because it’s impossible to find a house that I like.

‘And a very famous professional athlete made a bid on me, who is very rich.

‘There is no need for me to break down. I could not reach there on time. I looked at the house, but they were already talking etc.

‘The professional athlete is Messi.’

The 10 bedroom property is packed with amenities.

In addition to numerous rooms for guests, the home also features a spa room, a swimming pool, two boat docks, and nine bathrooms.

While the YouTube sensation is worth an impressive $25 million, her career has been full of controversy.

In May, Adin faced criticism after using the N-word during his e-dating show, which he streamed on Kik.

They were also joined by OnlyFans star Autumn Rene. After displaying his assets, he asked her to give him a ride in return.

‘N****, I got you. “I got you,” Ross reportedly said in the clip, surprising viewers in the chat.

Edin has claimed he loves his ‘dream home’ so much that he would only be able to change it by building from scratch.

Messi bought a mansion in Fort Lauderdale for the same amount in September this year.

‘You know, I’m just wearing some… I’m wearing some cool, cool sexy clothes. Just, you know, just cool sluts,’ Ross continues, describing her shorts-and-t-shirt outfit.

After the fact, Dreamer denied ever using the abuse.

‘Brother, I swear to God… I didn’t say that, bro,’ Adin, who initially found fame through livestreaming the NBA 2K video game, said.

Kik has never spoken out about using profanity, but he has been banned eight times on Twitch for ‘hateful conduct’ – leading to a permanent ban.

A spokesperson for Twitch told Dextero in February, ‘In accordance with our community guidelines, unchecked hateful conduct, such as racist and anti-Semitic messages, are not allowed in chat on Twitch.’

She has also faced criticism for befriending alleged sex trafficker Andrew Tate.

Andrew Tate supporter slammed porn producer Autumn Rainey after she criticized him on her popular, eponymous show.

The abuse in question, if actually spoken, could damage Edin’s image, which has already been hit by an endless stream of controversies. He is pictured here with Andrew

The polarizing pair became acquainted last year, and in December, I posted a video of them talking about life while playing chess, along with several other videos.

This unlikely partnership has also been the subject of scrutiny, as it has given Tate a platform after being disliked by several notable social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

Edin was also attacked – a prank among the streaming community during which the police are erroneously called – during a rooftop meet and greet.

The police came forward after he was falsely accused of possessing weapons.

When he is arrested and taken away in a police car, it is revealed that actors were hired to pose as LAPD.