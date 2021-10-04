It is difficult to recognize Ben Affleck in this shot from the past: the actor was very young.

Ben Affleck, in recent months, has been at the center of gossip for his story with Jennifer Lopez. The two beautiful actors were together many years ago, exactly from 2002 to 2004. A few months ago, they were spotted unexpectedly.

Read also Jennifer Lopez has a special relationship with Ben Affleck’s daughters: the ‘crazy’ gift

After so many rumors, with the gossip that has gone crazy, finally, they came out in the open. Jennifer posted on social media, a shot with the actor, in which they exchanged a sweet kiss. Since that time, they have no longer hidden and indeed, have appeared together on many important occasions. Affleck is an American actor, director, screenwriter, and film producer. It became known in 1995 with the movie Generation X, and since then the road has been all uphill. Today, we know the star like that, but do you remember how it was years ago? On social media, a shot from a long time ago has popped up.

Also follow our INSTAGRAM channel to keep up to date: we give away scoops, memes and lots of entertainment! Click here

Loading... Advertisements

Ben Affleck, check the shot of the past: 23 years have passed since then

He is an American actor, director, screenwriter and film producer. Ben Affleck became known in 1995 with the film Generation X, and since that moment it has never stopped. His talent was immediately noticed and he was chosen to play the protagonist in several successful films.

Read also Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are looking for a house together: among the options an 85 million dollar mega villa, what a luxury!

In his long career, he has achieved many awards. In recent months, the gossip has gone crazy, for his relationship with Jennifer Lopez. History that was initially kept secret. Today, however, they are no longer hiding. Indeed, they appeared together on many special occasions, showing each other hand in hand, happy and in love. Today, we know the actor like that, but do you remember what he was like years ago? Here is the shot of the past that will leave you speechless:

Do you remember him so? The shot dates back to 1998, and it seems to belong to a moment of one of his films. About 23 years have passed since then, and the star looks different. Thus, it is very difficult to recognize him, but with a careful look, one cannot escape the fact that it is really him.