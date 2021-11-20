23,000 Bitcoins disappeared from exchanges

The Bitcoin price “fatigue“? Bear market? Not according to the majority of investors who operate directly on the markets, given that in recent days, as has been the case for some time (although not in these proportions), more than 72 hours have been removed from exchanges within 72 hours. 23,000 Bitcoin.

An enormous sum, which today is worth more than 1 billion dollars and which signals what we are repeating strongly on these pages, despite the fear is mounted due to a slight correction in the fund.

Buy yourself and move: that’s who works in the shadows

Still escape from exchanges: the signal is bullish on Bitcoin

Bitcoin in the face of a new defeat? Death and destruction for those who had entered the all-time highs? Of course, there has been some correction and it is useless to deny it, given that $ BTC is being traded at this time a $ 10,000 less than its all-time high. However, there is no need to despair, but to look at what is actually happening on the markets.

The umpteenth escape of Bitcoin from exchanges

The situation is that reported by ours infographic. Within 72 hours, they are still missing 20,000 BTC, disappeared from circulation and ended up, in all probability, in cold storage for long-term investors.

Are these movements that cannot be reversed? Certainly yes – and like i Bitcoin have been removed they can be paid back, but the trend is clear and suggests that most investors are thinking the exact opposite, that is to take out of trading places $ BTC probably fresh from purchase.

All this while every day, I go through mining new ones are produced, even if in absolutely laughable percentages. A signal, however, that allows us to breathe a sigh of relief.

We are not persuaded: the bear market is not here

If there is anything we have learned with ours daily coverage of the world of cryptocurrencies is that sentiment, at least of those who write on social networks (never showing their order book, however), can change very quickly. A + 5% is enough to talk about unstoppable bull run, while the reverse leads to drawing apocalyptic scenarios.

The truth is that i trend that move cryptocurrencies, even solid ones like Bitcoin, net of the short noise, they are much more solid than you think. And the season bullish inaugurated in 2020 it is probably still ongoing, net of the huge correction we saw between May and June.

PayPal starts the Bitcoin payments program

And this is another good news, which perhaps does not deserve a separate study, but which is nonetheless a sign of the great commercial reach achieved by a cryptocurrency that, only a few months ago, few would have ever imagined on these levels.

Not only of price, but also of adoption: these are the factors that will continue to push for one bull run which still has, at least in our opinion, a lot to express. Although with the end of November that the goals set by ours are approaching Bitcoin forecasts appear difficult to reach, for the moment we have no reason to change them.