24 cameras captured the key moments of the explosion in Cristo del Consuelo | Community | Guayaquil

In the so-called 8th street, which includes the Tenth and the H, in the Cristo del Consuelo, there is a circuit of municipal chambers.

The Corporation for Citizen Security of Guayaquil has indicated that it has 24 video surveillance cameras in the area where the explosion occurred that caused 5 deaths and 17 injuries.

The state of exception due to serious internal commotion includes Guayaquil, Durán and Samborondón: these are the restrictions in the cantons

In fact, the municipal entity has confirmed that it made available to the National Police the images captured before, during and after Sunday’s attack in Cristo del Consuelo with the aim of helping the investigations and the capture of those responsible for this event.

There are six points in which there are four cameras in each one. These are images that will go to the Police and the Prosecutor’s Office to clarify how this attack occurred.

The devices installed on Calle 8 are part of the 15,000 cameras currently placed by the Municipality of Guayaquil through the CSCG in places designated by the National Police.

This is Calle 8, Cristo del Consuelo sector where a large-scale explosion caused five deaths

At the moment, there are five detainees in this case. Police arrested them in fourteen raids carried out this Monday in the city.

Patricio Carrillo, Minister of the Interior, who described this act as “minor terrorism”, indicated that they are working under some hypotheses: the first is for the seizure of a large amount of drugs that occurred last August 12; the other is for a vaccine issue; and other violent events in the area.

Diners and drivers of informal taxis, among the five dead after an attack with explosives in the Cristo del Consuelo; one of the victims had a criminal record

The official pointed out that 250 kilos of drugs were seized from a group related to people in the sector. In addition, he stated that some relationship with violent deaths in the Portete sector is being investigated, where four people from the same family lost their lives.

The bodies of the five victims have already been handed over to their families. Of the injured, seven have already been discharged, eight could be released today and two are in critical condition. (YO)