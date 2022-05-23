24 Celebrities Who Use Stage Names
Imagine the look on my face when I found out that Ashton Kutcher’s real first name is Christopher.
one.
Jason Sudeikis’ birth name is Daniel Jason Sudeikis.
Jason doesn’t use his first name because his father’s name is also Daniel.
two.
Alicia Keys was born with the name Alicia Augello Cook.
Alicia Keys said that when she was younger she wanted to use a stage name and originally thought of calling herself Alicia Wild. She asked her mother’s opinion and she told her, “She sounds like you’re a stripper.” Alicia settled on the last name Keys, explaining, “She’s like piano keys. And she can open a lot of doors.”
3.
Keke Palmer’s birth name is Lauren Keyana Palmer.
Keke uses the nickname given to her in her family, which is a shortened version of her middle name, Keyana.
Four.
Olivia Wilde was born with the name of Olivia Cockburn.
Olivia changed her last name to Wilde after playing the role of Gwendolen in her high school’s production of the Oscar Wilde play. The importance of being Ernesto.
5.
Jason Momoa’s birth name is Joseph Jason Namakaeha Momoa.
Jason’s dad’s first name is also Joseph.
6.
Erykah Badu was born with the name Erica Abi Wright.
When she was younger, she changed the spelling of her name from Erica to Erykah, because she believed her original name was that of a slave. She chose Badu as her last name because it was her favorite jazz scat sound and it is also an African name for the tenth son of the Akan people of Ghana.
7.
Kevin Jonas’ birth name is Paul Kevin Jonas II.
Kevin’s father’s name is Paul Kevin Jonas I.
8.
John Legend was born with the name of John Roger Stephens.
The stage name John Legend began as a nickname that his friends used to call him. He said, “Legend” is something that he would never have chosen for me originally. He grew to the point where more people in my circle knew me by that name than by my real name.”
9.
Tina Fey’s birth name is Elizabeth Stamatina Fey.
Tina Fey is known by a short version of her middle name. She says that only a few know that her first name is Elizabeth and still call her that, including Amy Poehler.
10.
Blake Lively was born with the name Blake Ellender Brown.
Blake took her mom’s last name, Lively, when she decided to be an actress.
eleven.
Ashton Kutcher’s birth name is Christopher Ashton Kutcher.
At the 2017 Teen Choice Awards, Ashton revealed in his acceptance speech that his first name was Chris and that he started using his middle name when he was 19 and became an actor.
12.
Nicolas Cage was born with the name Nicolas Kim Coppola.
Nicolas is the nephew of director Francis Ford Coppola. He made appearances in some of his uncle’s movies and apparently changed his name to avoid the Nepotism accusation. His stage name is partly inspired by the Marvel comic book character Luke Cage.
13.
Elle and Dakota Fanning’s birth names are Mary Elle Fanning and Hannah Dakota Fanning.
Elle explained that she always used her middle name, just like her sister and mom. She explained, “It’s maybe a Southern thing.”
14.
Tim Allen was born with the name Timothy Allen Dick.
Tim uses his middle name as his stage name because he didn’t want to be called Tim Dick. when he was in Good Afternoon Detroitthey told him to think of another name because they refused to have “Tim Dick” written on the screen when he was on camera.
fifteen.
Reese Witherspoon’s birth name is Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon.
She shortened her name to make it more “Hollywood”-esque. Reese is her mom’s maiden name.
16.
Katy Perry was born with the name Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson.
Katy changed her name because she didn’t want to be confused with Kate Hudson. She created her stage name by changing her last name to her mother’s maiden name.
17.
Drake’s birth name is Aubrey Drake Graham.
Drake’s dad gave him his middle name and Drake has said he has always accepted it. He says “Drake is me in my daily life, Drake is who I am, and Aubrey is more of a separate individual of his own.”
18.
Jonah Hill was born Jonah Hill Feldstein.
Her sister is actress Beanie Feldstein and she uses her family’s last name.
19.
Brad Pitt’s birth name is William Bradley Pitt.
Brad is named after his father, William Alvin Pitt.
twenty.
Theo James was born Theodore Peter James Kinnaird Taptiklis.
After attending the Bristol Old Vic Theater School in England, he decided to change his last name to become an actor. It seemed to him that the surname Taptiklis was unidentifiable and difficult to pronounce. He also liked the idea of not exposing everything about himself to the world. He chose his middle name as his stage name due to “a personal connection with a relative”.
twenty-one.
Marie Osmond’s birth name is Olive Marie Osmond.
Marie is named after her mother, Olive May Osmond.
22.
Winona Ryder was born as Winona Laura Horowitz.
Winona participated in the 1986 film, Luke. When asked how she wanted her name to appear in the credits, she allegedly chose Ryder as her stage name because a Mitch Ryder album was playing in the background.
23.
Lance Bass’ birth name is James Lance Bass.
Lance Bass is named after his father, James Irvin Bass Jr.
24.
And finally, Joaquin Phoenix was born Joaquin Rafael Bottom.
After his parents left the religious group, Children of God, they changed the family name from Bottom to Phoenix.
