24 Celebrities Who Use Stage Names

Imagine the look on my face when I found out that Ashton Kutcher’s real first name is Christopher.

one.

Jason Sudeikis’ birth name is Daniel Jason Sudeikis.

Jason doesn’t use his first name because his father’s name is also Daniel.

Nbc/NBCU Photobank via Getty Images

two.

Alicia Keys was born with the name Alicia Augello Cook.

Nbc/NBCU Photobank via Getty Images

Alicia Keys said that when she was younger she wanted to use a stage name and originally thought of calling herself Alicia Wild. She asked her mother’s opinion and she told her, “She sounds like you’re a stripper.” Alicia settled on the last name Keys, explaining, “She’s like piano keys. And she can open a lot of doors.”

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

3.

Keke Palmer’s birth name is Lauren Keyana Palmer.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Keke uses the nickname given to her in her family, which is a shortened version of her middle name, Keyana.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images for HOORAE

Four.

Olivia Wilde was born with the name of Olivia Cockburn.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Olivia changed her last name to Wilde after playing the role of Gwendolen in her high school’s production of the Oscar Wilde play. The importance of being Ernesto.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

5.

Jason Momoa’s birth name is Joseph Jason Namakaeha Momoa.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Jason’s dad’s first name is also Joseph.

David Livingston / FilmMagic

6.

Erykah Badu was born with the name Erica Abi Wright.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Save The Music

When she was younger, she changed the spelling of her name from Erica to Erykah, because she believed her original name was that of a slave. She chose Badu as her last name because it was her favorite jazz scat sound and it is also an African name for the tenth son of the Akan people of Ghana.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime

7.

Kevin Jonas’ birth name is Paul Kevin Jonas II.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kevin’s father’s name is Paul Kevin Jonas I.

David Livingston/Getty Images

8.

John Legend was born with the name of John Roger Stephens.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The stage name John Legend began as a nickname that his friends used to call him. He said, “Legend” is something that he would never have chosen for me originally. He grew to the point where more people in my circle knew me by that name than by my real name.”

Nbc/NBCU Photobank via Getty Images

9.

Tina Fey’s birth name is Elizabeth Stamatina Fey.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Tina Fey is known by a short version of her middle name. She says that only a few know that her first name is Elizabeth and still call her that, including Amy Poehler.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association

10.

Blake Lively was born with the name Blake Ellender Brown.

Michael Loccisano/WireImage/Getty Images

Blake took her mom’s last name, Lively, when she decided to be an actress.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

eleven.

Ashton Kutcher’s birth name is Christopher Ashton Kutcher.

J. Merritt/Getty Images

At the 2017 Teen Choice Awards, Ashton revealed in his acceptance speech that his first name was Chris and that he started using his middle name when he was 19 and became an actor.

Lalo Yasky/Getty Images

12.

Nicolas Cage was born with the name Nicolas Kim Coppola.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Nicolas is the nephew of director Francis Ford Coppola. He made appearances in some of his uncle’s movies and apparently changed his name to avoid the Nepotism accusation. His stage name is partly inspired by the Marvel comic book character Luke Cage.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

13.

Elle and Dakota Fanning’s birth names are Mary Elle Fanning and Hannah Dakota Fanning.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Elle explained that she always used her middle name, just like her sister and mom. She explained, “It’s maybe a Southern thing.”

Donato Sardella / Getty Images for The Hollywood R

14.

Tim Allen was born with the name Timothy Allen Dick.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Tim uses his middle name as his stage name because he didn’t want to be called Tim Dick. when he was in Good Afternoon Detroitthey told him to think of another name because they refused to have “Tim Dick” written on the screen when he was on camera.

Rb/GC Images/Getty Images

fifteen.

Reese Witherspoon’s birth name is Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She shortened her name to make it more “Hollywood”-esque. Reese is her mom’s maiden name.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

16.

Katy Perry was born with the name Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Katy changed her name because she didn’t want to be confused with Kate Hudson. She created her stage name by changing her last name to her mother’s maiden name.

Rb/GC Images/Getty Images

17.

Drake’s birth name is Aubrey Drake Graham.

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Drake’s dad gave him his middle name and Drake has said he has always accepted it. He says “Drake is me in my daily life, Drake is who I am, and Aubrey is more of a separate individual of his own.”

Cole Burston/Getty Images

18.

Jonah Hill was born Jonah Hill Feldstein.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Her sister is actress Beanie Feldstein and she uses her family’s last name.

Nbc/NBCU Photobank via Getty Images

19.

Brad Pitt’s birth name is William Bradley Pitt.

Brad is named after his father, William Alvin Pitt.

Kurt Krieger – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

twenty.

Theo James was born Theodore Peter James Kinnaird Taptiklis.

John Lamparski/WireImage/Getty Images

After attending the Bristol Old Vic Theater School in England, he decided to change his last name to become an actor. It seemed to him that the surname Taptiklis was unidentifiable and difficult to pronounce. He also liked the idea of ​​not exposing everything about himself to the world. He chose his middle name as his stage name due to “a personal connection with a relative”.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

twenty-one.

Marie Osmond’s birth name is Olive Marie Osmond.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Marie is named after her mother, Olive May Osmond.

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images

22.

Winona Ryder was born as Winona Laura Horowitz.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Winona participated in the 1986 film, Luke. When asked how she wanted her name to appear in the credits, she allegedly chose Ryder as her stage name because a Mitch Ryder album was playing in the background.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

23.

Lance Bass’ birth name is James Lance Bass.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lance Bass is named after his father, James Irvin Bass Jr.

24.

And finally, Joaquin Phoenix was born Joaquin Rafael Bottom.

Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP via Getty Images

After his parents left the religious group, Children of God, they changed the family name from Bottom to Phoenix.

George Pimentel/Getty Images

This post was translated from English.

