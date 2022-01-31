24 Hours of Daytona, Acura victory. Porsche scores a double in the GTs

In Florida, the sixtieth edition of the endurance race sees the success of the Acura Dpi prototype brought to the finish line by Helio Castroneves. Among the series derivatives, the challenge in the main Gtd Pro class is decided at the last corners: Porsche wins (which also makes the Gtd class its own), while Pier Guidi’s Ferrari finishes second

Giulio Masperi

As per tradition, the history of the 24 Hours of Daytona is written only at the end of a battle where anything can happen until the last lap. A script also confirmed in edition number 60, first round of the Imsa championship, staged in Florida on 29 and 30 January 2022. After 761 laps on the American tri-oval, the overall victory goes to the Acura Arx-05 Dpi prototype number 60 , driven to the checkered flag by Helio Castronoves, who takes just 3 seconds off the “twin” car number 10. Among the twists, in the Gtd Pro class, in the no holds barred fight between the two Porsche 911s that competed for the success, a contact caused the spin of Laurens Vanthoor (who finished third), while Mathieu Jaminet took advantage and flew towards victory. Alessandro Pier Guidi in a Ferrari 488 thus recovers a position and conquers an excellent second place.

DAYTONA 24 ORE: THE RACE, THE PROTOTYPES – A day of competition and a lot of balance. In Florida, the Rolex 24 At Daytona 2022 ends with four prototypes of the “queen” Dpi class enclosed in less than 6 seconds. On the podium the crew of Acura (Honda) number 60 (Meyer Shank / Curb-Agajanian) uncorked the sparkling wine, which saw Castroneves-Jarvis-Blomqvist-Pagenaud alternate at the wheel, first after 761 laps. Second to the other Acura, number 10 (Konica Minolta), only 3”028 away; the podium is completed by the Cadillac number 5 (Jdc Miller; + 4”420), ahead of the other Cadillac (Whelen) number 31 (+ 5”615). Acura repeats the success also obtained in 2021. Among the prototypes, the Oreca 07 number 81 wins the Lmp2 class, with Colton Herta at the finish line (fifth overall), while in Lmp3 the crew of Felipe Fraga on the Ligier JS number 74 (thirteenth overall) ).

GRAN TURISMO, PORSCHE DOUBLE – The race of the cars derived from the series was lively and full of pathos, which in the last hours of the endurance test saw the leading crews not spare themselves in an attempt to get on the famous Daytona podium. Among the GTD Pro, as anticipated, the challenge between the two Porsches competing for first place up to the very last corners, a battle with door shots complete with wheels placed on the grass to defend the position, crowns the 911 number 9 (nineteenth absolute). In the contact between Jaminet and Vanthoor the latter, due to the spin at the Le Mans chicane, has the worst (he will finish third). The contact benefits Alessandro Pier Guidi who was third in the Ferrari 488 GT3 (Risi Competizione) behind by about 5 seconds. The reigning WEC world champion recovered a position and passed under the checkered flag from second in Gtd Pro. The Tortonese Pier Guidi took part in the Daytona race with James Calado (world champion like him in the Wec), Daniel Serra and Davide Rigon. Porsche also celebrates success in the Gtd class with the 911 GT3R number 16 (Wright), 24th overall.

FERRARI – The 24 Hours of Daytona 2022 ends with the second place in the GTD of the Ferrari 488 of the reigning world champions Pier Guidi and Calado, as anticipated, a podium with a particular specific weight in the American mission of the Prancing Horse cars after a 711-lap challenge. . In the Gtd class, on the other hand, the first Ferrari 488 GT3 is number 21 (AF Corse), entrusted to Nicklas Nielsen-Toni Vilander-Simon Mann-Luis Perex Companc, who finishes fourth in class; 14th the third car of Maranello with the crew, all Italian, in which Antonio Fuoco was included.

LAMBORGHINI UNLUCKY – Little luck for Lamborghini in the American trip. The Huracán number 63 (TR3 Racing), which started from pole position in the Gtd Pro class, entrusted to Marco Mapelli, Andrea Caldarelli, Mirko Bortolotti and Rolf Ineichen, due to a contact at the third hour with another car and the subsequent contact with the wall, when the Swiss driver was at the wheel, the “top” car among those of Sant’Agata Bolognese reported the breaking of the steering box, effectively closing the ambitions of obtaining an important result. In the Gtd class the first Lamborghini, number 71 (T3 Motorsport), is eighth with Mateo Llarena at the wheel in the last stint; eleventh the Huracan number 19 (TR3) with Giacomo Altoè.

DAYTONA, THE CONTOUR – Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the famous Rolex 24 At Daytona, the American engine plant hosted some side races, including the Imsa Michelin Pilot Challenge series: the 4-hour long race saw success in the Tcr class – reserved for touring cars, front-wheel drive – of the Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce prepared by the Milanese Romeo Ferraris, driven by the Argentine Roy Block and the American Tim Lewis for the Kmw Motorsports with Tmr Engineering team. Starting from third position on the grid, the two drivers remained in the top positions for the entire race (first round of the 2022 season of the aforementioned series) until, half an hour from the checkered flag, Lewis gained the leadership by crossing the finish line first. . This is the third success in the Imsa Michelin Pilot Challenge for the Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce Tcr by Romeo Ferraris, after the two races won, both in 2021. “We are enthusiastic – commented Michela Cerruti, Romeo Ferraris team principal -. the victories obtained in the FIA ​​Wtcr, this is probably among the high points of our project “.