24-Karat Mystery: Cardi B is a big hit at the American Music Awards

It wasn’t an episode of The singer Mascherato, but the red carpet of the American Music Awards in Los Angeles what where Cardi B she showed up with her face covered with a golden mask. Disturbing and mysterious, the singer, who in the past collected awards at the AMAs and who this year had the role of presenter, presented herself in a custom made Schiaparelli: a total black made unique by an integral golden mask, complete with googly eyes and piercings, black veil, gloves and false nails also golden.

Cardi B in Schiaparelli custom made at the AMA 2021 Axelle / Bauer-Griffin

The one of the most hype characters to show up in disguise seems to be the latest Hollywood quirk. Cardi B, who besides being host of the evening (in which the Manskins were also admired in a completely new version) she was a candidate in several categories, she chose an ensemble that covered her tattoos and completed the look with the mask last September Kim Kardashian she showed up at the Met Gala totally sheathed in a Balenciaga custom made which completely covered not only her body but also her face.

Chiara Ferragni in Schiaparelli custom made at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2021 Andreas Rentz

Not only that: Cardi B has ridden the red carpet trend in disguise, but she did it wearing one Schiaparelli, a historic brand that in this moment, thanks also to the magic touch of Chiara Ferragni, is experiencing a moment of particular splendor. Chiara had in fact presented herself on the red carpet of the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2021, not with a mask, but with a golden bodice that reproduced her naked body and complete with a necklace. Thanks to names like Chiara Ferragni and Cardi B and thanks also to the audacity of the new creative director Daniel Roseberry, arrived at the maison in 2019, Schiaparelli has returned to being one of the brands that stylists can’t wait to grab for the characters they wear, as it did Kolin Carter for Cardi B, who wore a bra totally gold of the maison.

Other stories of Vanity Fair that may interest you:

– Learn to be cool from Hailey Bieber

– Orietta Berti: fashion icon more and more in a thousand

– The Audrey hat by Beatrice Borromeo