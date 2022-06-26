24 series for this summer | TV

[Esta pieza corresponde a uno de los envíos de la newsletter semanal de Televisión de EL PAÍS, que sale todos los jueves. Si quiere suscribirse, puede hacerlo a través de este enlace].

Those summers in which you could take advantage of to resume the series that were pending during the rest of the year or to revisit The Sopranos They left never to return. In the world of series, unlike the rest of television, summer is high season: potential viewers have more free time and platforms allow them to take series wherever they want and watch them whenever they want.

Among this summer’s series (we’ve compiled 24 below, but there will be many more that can be consulted in our series calendar), there are several calls to be great successes, in true cinematic blockbuster style. Titles that have already started have been left out, such as TheBoys, mrs marvel, for all mankind either The Umbrella Academy. The summer will close with the starting signal for the battle of the year for the title of fantastic epic on television, the confrontation between the prequels of Game of Thrones and of The Lord of the rings.

– Westworld. Fourth installment of the science fiction series in which humans and robots coexist while the latter become aware of what they are and claim their place in the world and their humanity. June 27 on HBO Max.

– Only murders in the building. In the second season of the series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, the trio will have to find out who killed Bunny to free themselves of that accusation. June 28 on Disney+.

– stranger things. The two final chapters of its fourth season will have an extra duration: the last one will exceed two and a half hours. With the truth about Vecna ​​resolved and Hopper released from prison, the characters face a crucial new battle. July 1 on Netflix.

– the final list. Chris Pratt plays a Marine whose platoon is ambushed. Returning home, his guilt is raised as he uncovers new evidence that points to dark forces working against him. July 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

– How to fuck it all up. Spanish series that follows a group of teenagers who embark on a road trip aimlessly. July 1 on HBO Max.

– two years and one day. Arturo Valls plays a comedian who ends up in prison for a joke. He will now have to get used to his new life in prison, where he will have to spend two years and one day. July 3 in Atresplayer Premium.

– The longest night. Spanish series that takes place on one night, Christmas Eve, when a group of armed men surround a prison with the intention of taking a dangerous murderer, but the prison director is willing to resist the attack. July 8 on Netflix.

– locked up with the devil. Dennis Lehane is responsible for this series that follows a young man who must choose between serving his sentence or entering a maximum security prison and befriending a serial killer to get a confession. July 8 on Apple TV +.

– The Girl From Plainville. Elle Fanning stars in this story based on the true case of a young woman who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for encouraging her boyfriend to commit suicide through text messages. July 10 on Starzplay.

– What we do in the shadows. On July 12, the fourth season of this comedy that follows the day-to-day life of a group of vampires who share a house today will premiere in the United States on FX. On HBOMax.

– Better Call Saul. Second and final part of the last season of the series that follows the transformation of Jimmy McGill into Saul Goodman. The fate of Kim, increasingly involved in the shady affairs of her husband, is the great mystery to be solved. July 12 on Movistar Plus +.

– Atlanta. Donald Glover is the creator and protagonist of this comedy that in its third season takes its characters on a tour of Europe while they process the success they have achieved. July 13 on Disney+.

– resident Evil. Years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker struggles to survive in a world overrun by infected and insane creatures in this adaptation of the famous video game. July 14 on Netflix.

– Dark Winds. Two Navajo police officers in the 1970s investigate a double murder that forces them to question their own spiritual beliefs in this critically acclaimed series starring Zahn McClarnon. July 21 on AMC+.

– by command of heaven. Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones star in this miniseries about the 1984 murder of a woman in a Mormon neighborhood in Salt Lake City and the investigation of a fellow Mormon detective. July 27 on Disney+.

– Papergirls. Based on a comic book, the series follows four young women who, while delivering newspapers in the morning after Hollywood in 1988, are caught up in a war between time travelers that sends them on an adventure to save the world. July 29 on Amazon Prime Video.

– Queer As Folk. New version of the British series about the LGBT world created by Russell T. Davies that follows a diverse group of friends living, this time, in New Orleans whose lives take a turn after a tragedy. July 31 on Starzplay.

– Sandman. Adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comic that mixes modern myth and legend to follow the people and places affected by Morpheus, the King of Sleep, while repairing the mistakes he has made in his existence. August 5 on Netflix.

– A League of Their Own. Inspired by the movie They give the blow follows a group of women who dream of playing professional baseball while delving into issues like race and sexuality as the characters make their way on and off the pitch. August 12 on Amazon Prime Video.

– I never. The comedy that follows the adventures of young Devi, an American Indian teenager, continues as she deals with the day to day at school and the increasingly complex love triangle with Ben and Paxton. August 12 on Netflix.

– She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk. Tatiana Maslany stars as a single, thirtysomething lawyer who specializes in superhero cases and who happens to have the power to turn into a super-powerful six-foot green mass. August 17 on Disney+.

– Bad Sisters. Sharon Horgan is the creator and star of this dark comedy/thriller series that follows the Garvey sisters on the Irish coast after the untimely death of her parents. August 19 on Apple TV +.

– the house of the dragon. This prequel to Game of Thrones based on the novel fire and bloodset 200 years before the parent series, tells the story of the Targaryen house. August 22 on HBO Max.

– The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Set in Middle Earth created by JRR Tolkien, its plot takes place thousands of years before the events narrated in The Hobbit Y The Lord of the ringsin an era in which, after a relative peace, evil resurfaces. September 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

