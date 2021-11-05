240 million sales! Here is the smartphone of the moment

There is a smartphone that is literally wiping out the competition. With 240 million products sold, this company is making billions of euros

The market for smartphone it has exploded for some years. The sale of this kind of products it has increased dramatically compared to a decade ago. By now everyone has at least one smartphone and, often, there are those who just can’t do without buy the new model. Sometimes there are those who buy a new model before it is even put on the market, in presale.

In light of these data, all major manufacturers of smartphones are investing heavily in this sector, invoicing tens of millions of euros. This sector has not experienced any crises in recent years and is holding up very well to the terrible ones aftermath of the world pandemic, despite some difficulty at the production level.

Redmi is a brand that is part of the group Xiaomi and in recent years it has grown a lot. Models of this brand arrived in Europe for some time and are making themselves respected even in front of companies who bill more. And there is one model in particular that is doing great, let’s see which one it is.

Redmi Note: 240 million smartphones sold

Redmi communicated some data that the experts had been waiting for for a long time. On the occasion of the debut of Notes 11, the Chinese company announced that the series Redmi Note would have exceeded quota 240 million units sold worldwide. An impressive number for a brand that has been constantly growing in recent years.

In March 2020 the specimens sold were 110 million, which then became 140 in November and 200 earlier this year. In less than a year, the company has sold others 40 million of smartphone. These figures have certainly made the happy CEO of the company, Lu Weibing, considering the very fierce competition.

The main competitor of Redmi it’s surely Huawei, which in the past had control of the market for this type of smartphone and now will have to pay attention to the last one Redmi Note 11. This smartphone, in fact, has very competitive features and an affordable price, considering the power of the processor. It will certainly be another great success for this company.