241,000 vaccines against COVID were discarded and could not be applied in Argentina

The vaccination campaign against the coronavirus in Argentina began at the end of 2020, with the arrival of the first shipment of Sputnik V at the Ezeiza airport, on December 29 of that year. From that date, 97,374,169 doses were applied throughout the country, according to data from the Public Vaccination Monitor.

The 89.8% of the population (40,664,771 people) received the first injection against the coronavirus and 81.23% (37,096,121 people) completed the initial two-dose schedule. In addition, 43% of the population applied the booster dose (16,644,526 people) .

Still need to reach 17 million Argentines so that the additional doses are applied in the face of winter and in the face of the possible rise in COVID-19 infections that experts expect with the arrival of low temperatures.

Of the inoculants received by the country, some 241,000 doses had to be discarded and were not applied since December 2020 as he learned Infobae.

Doses were thrown away expiration of vaccines or problems in Cold chain, drawbacks with packaging, faults of origin or breakage at distribution or vaccination centers.

Among the discarded doses, some 170 thousand had to be discarded because they were expired, something that, obviously, prevents its application. It’s more, during the next semester, from April to October, it is estimated that Some 4.7 million doses are going to expire, so they should be used so as not to discard purchased and received immunizers.

The Ministry of Health of the Nation was consulted by Infobae, and at the end of this note, the national authorities did not give an answer on the situation of the discarded vaccines and on the inoculants that are about to expire.

Vaccines in stock

During the next semester, from now until the end of September, it is estimated that some 4.7 million doses will expire, so they should be used so as not to discard purchased and received immunizers. (Argentina)

Argentina distributed to date more than 110 million vaccines, of which 105,004,184 were sent throughout the national territory and 5,083,000 were donated to other countries according to the latest data from the Public Vaccination Monitor.

Of the 105,004,184 doses distributed to the 24 jurisdictions of the country, 97,432,845 injections were applied, according to official data. This means that there are some 7.5 million doses in stock to be applied, but some 4.7 million will expire before October.

Of that total number of vaccines received, 14,683,210 correspond to Sputnik V (10,490,055 doses of component 1, and 4,193,155 of component 2), and 6,296,125 to Sputnik V produced in Argentina by the Richmond laboratory (1,634,875 of the first component, and 4,661,250 of the second). While, 22,118,610 correspond to Pfizer; 31,672,800 to Sinopharm; 29,643,700 to AstraZeneca; 11,258,660 to Modern; and 1,704,000 to CanSino.

The Argentines who have not yet applied reinforcements

Of the 17 million people who have not yet received their booster shot, almost 780,000 are older adults. If the population between 60 and 69 years of age is considered, 13.6% still did not apply the additional dose. They are 482,890 people. Among those between 70 and 79 years old, 6.9% (161,089 people) did not receive it either. Among those aged 80 to 89, 11% (108,882 people) have yet to get their booster dose. Neither did 11.3% of those over 90 (there are 25,234 people). That is, there is still 778,095 people over 60 years of age without the third booster dose in Argentina.

The vaccination plan in Argentina

In Argentina, as in the rest of the world, the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 was launched with a two-dose schedule for prioritized groups, older adults and people with risk diseases. As the doses were received, the rest of the population was incorporated at different times last year.

In November 2021, the application of the third dosesWhat additional in some groups such as immunocompromised people and those over 50 years of age who had been inoculated with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccineand how reinforcement for the general population 5 months after the application of the last dose of the initial scheme. Later that period was shortened to 4 months.

In february this year, the application of the reinforcement in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years.

The last vaccines to arrive in the country

The last shipment with inoculants that arrived in Argentina arrived on April 6 with 869,470 doses of the vaccine from the Pfizer laboratory . These are 562,770 doses intended for the adult population and 306,700 for the pediatric population between 5 and 11 years of age.

Of the 562,770 doses for adults, 299,520 were sent to Buenos Aires; 51,480 to the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires; 7,020 to Catamarca; 10,530 to Chubut; 18,720 to Corrientes; 10,530 to Formosa; 12,870 to Jujuy; 5,850 to La Pampa; 33,930 to Mendoza; 11,700 to Neuquen; 12,870 to Rio Negro; 9,360 to Salta; 8,190 to Saint Louis; 5,850 to Santa Cruz; 60,840 to Santa Fe and 3,510 to Tierra del Fuego.

