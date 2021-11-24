“24h more rest for Napoli? One day out of three is 33%, that’s a lot of stuff”

Eve day at Lazio which, before leaving for Moscow, carries out media activities in the capital. This is the press conference of Maurizio Sarri from the Formello press room that anticipates the race with the Lokomotiv of tomorrow.

What kind of match do you expect?

“After the change of coach they seem like a different team to me. They are performing at a higher level. I expect a difficult match, we need to go through this match to move forward in Europe. It cannot be a simple match. We both need to play. points “.

How important will the Naples match be?

“We have to ignore everything else. We think game after game. If we do the calculations, everything gets confused. If we think that in 72 hours we have to play away, we can make mistakes. I don’t like being too conditioned otherwise both conditions”.

How do you rate who has played a lot and Immobile?

“We have to go on game after game, if we do too many calculations it becomes more difficult. If after 72 hours you have to play away to Naples and you think about it, then you can make conditional choices. We’ll see how we get out of tomorrow’s match, then we’ll think about the one against Napoli. Regardless of how much they play, the moment they go through counts for the players. Those who go to the national team are having a longer time frame, we have two or three who have a lot of minutes. Some of these are holding up well: until they show signs of abating. Then clearly at some point in the season the bill will come up for everyone. Property? He’s pretty good. He did the first and second workouts saying that he had no pain but that he felt different sensations from one calf to the other. Now this feeling has disappeared, of course almost nothing has trained “.

What do you think of the Europa League? Is it in the way?

“For us it is a problematic not for nothing. Going around Europe on Thursdays and playing after 60 or 70 hours is a problem. And it is for everyone, not just for us. We will go there to play it as it should be. We cannot go around Europe and not look for qualification. If you ask me if Europe like this is a problem, I say yes. The schedule put in this way is complicated and leads to a deterioration in the quality of the matches. There are injuries and all: I am amazed that their association is silent. They fought for the Christmas holidays and not this. “

Will they affect Napoli’s 24 extra hours of rest?

“One day out of three is 33%, that’s a lot of stuff. But the schedule and this and the UEFA rules have led to this scenario. In the meantime, however, let’s think about tomorrow evening, then we’ll see for the next one “.

How is Lucas Leiva? Will he be on the pitch tomorrow?

“” Leiva is better, he had a small decline in normal form. I’m seeing him growing, he confirmed it to me too. But out of respect for the players I won’t say who will play tomorrow. “