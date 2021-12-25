25 December TV programs, films, programs, events, cartoons, info, details

All the major programs, events and movies on television on Christmas Day: here are the details.

The tv programs of December 25th. On the day of Christmas there are many broadcasts, concerts, events that will keep the viewers company at home. In addition, cult films and new titles are also ready to air. Below is an overview of the main programs during Christmas day.

The programs of 25 December on Rai 1, Rai 2 and Rai 3

Rai 1

In the daytime of the first state TV network, it peeps out at 9.35 am The Christmas Zecchino with Paolo Belli, Cristina D’Avena and the Piccolo Coro dell’Antoniano di Bologna. The morning continues with one special Christmas of A His Image, which will pass the baton at 10.55 to Holy Mass from the Basilica on Sunday to the Navicella in Rome.

At 11.55 am appointment with the traditional and highly anticipated Christmas message and urban blessing from Pope Francis. After the appointment with Tg1, Dedicated hosted by Serena Autieri, at 3.15 pm there will be a new episode of White Line. Massimiliano Ossini will connect from Canazei and propose a trip to Val di Fassa.

On the afternoon of 25 December of Rai 1 at 05.05 pm Marco Liorni will propose to viewers Italy is Christmas special. The programming continues as usual until 21.25 when it will start Tonight in… Naples.

Alberto Angela and Giancarlo Giannini will lead us to discover the wonders and secrets of the Neapolitan city. At 00.20 Evening of honor Enrico Caruso. From the Viviani theater in Naples, Marisa Laurito presents the homage to the tenor of the two worlds.

Rai 2

The daytime of Rai 2 is dedicated to Christmas films. It starts at 7.10 with The sleigh of desires, and then continue with Pages of love at Christmas. At 11 a new comedy film entitled That long Christmas trip.

At 2 pm Federico Quaranta goes in search of the close ties between the Neapolitans and their beloved volcano in The Provincial. Following the film My wish for Christmas, then at 4.15 pm Christmas at the Starlight.

Annie is a female lawyer specializing in adoptions and tries in every way to avoid the closure of the Starlight Café, a family restaurant. The woman will have to deal with the representative of the company that wants to demolish it.

At 18.55 new comedy film The Christmas of my memories. So in the early evening at 21.05 The carousel of love. A first vision that tells the story of Lila. a wedding planner who must travel to the kingdom of Ancadia to repair an old merry-go-round.

And there she will make a meeting that will change her life.

Rai 3

The daytime of Rai 3 proceeds with the usual programming. At 15.05 the film Hugo Cabret by Martin Scorsese. After the death of his father, the little Hugo, just 12 years old, lives in the Paris train station. His life changes after meeting the illusionist Melies.

At 20.25 new appointment with Beauty generation, while at 9.30 pm the animated film will be shown on TV Coco.

The TV programs of December 25 Mediaset: Canale 5, Italia 1 and Rete 4

Channel 5

The daytime of Canale 5 takes place as usual. At 11.55 on Christmas message and urban blessing from Pope Francis. At 13.40 the Christmas concert leads Federica Panicucci.

The concert aired last night is re-proposed with special guests, including Francesca Michielin, Enrico Ruggeri and Bugo. The afternoon of Canale 5 is dedicated to Christmas films.

It starts at 4.45 pm with A magical nanny with James Van der Beek. A widower has to take care of the two wild twin children. The man is looking for a magical nanny to fix the situation.

The programming continues as usual until 21.20 when it is broadcast All together now kids with Michelle Hunziker, J-ax and Francesco Renga.

Italy 1

The tv programs of December 25 of Italia 1 begin at 7.25 with the film Totò Sapore and the magical history of pizza. To follow the animated film The Seagull and the Cat. Before dying, a seagull entrusts its egg to the cat Zorba. The Fifì gabianella will be born, and thanks to Zorba she will learn to fly.

At 10.30 Balto 2 – The mystery of the wolf, while at 2.30 pm the drama film Jack Frost with Michael Keaton and Kelly Preston. A year after his father’s death, little Charlie builds a snowman, decorating it with his parent’s clothes. Magically the puppet comes to life.

The afternoon of Italia 1 is dedicated to Christmas comedies. At 16.20 the animated film is proposed again Polar Express, while at 21.25 The gang of Santas. In Milan on Christmas Eve Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo are arrested and taken to the police station.

The three men are accused of robbing houses, but the truth is different.

Network 4

The daytime of Rete 4 starts at 7.45 with the film Finally Christmas with Gerry Scotti and Maria Amelia Monti. To follow another film My friend Santa Claus with Lino Banfi and Gerry Scotti.

At 2 pm the drama film A little boy named Jesus and to follow Pinocchio with Roberto Benigni, Nicoletta Braschi and Kim Rossi Stuart. A cult film will be broadcast in prime time Gone With the Wind. During the American Civil War the life of Rossella O’Hara unfolds.

After pursuing love for Ashley, he finds his safe haven in Butler.

The tv programs of December 25: other networks

On La7 the comedy film is reported at 10.30 8 women and a mystery, while at 5.15 pm Julia Roberts returns with Eat, pray, love. In the early evening Escape from Christmas with Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Since their daughter is on vacation, the spouses Luther and Nora don’t want to spend the money on Christmas decorations, preferring to spend it on a vacation in the tropics. But an unexpected happens. Not to be missed on the Nine in the late evening the documentary Freddie Mercury the great pretender.

On Canal 20 continues the saga of Lord of the Rings. On Sky Cinema One at 19 Like a cat on the ring road and to follow the sequel Like a cat on the ring road, I return to Coccia from the dead.

On Sky Cinema 2 in prime time Oliver Twist.