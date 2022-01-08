Unieuro responds to Mediaworld’s Red Weekend withHappy Holidays Weekend, a new special promotion active until next January 9, 2022 which offers a 25% discount on many products.

In this case, the interested parties are the large and small appliances, but also air conditioners, dehumidifiers and air purifiers with prices starting from 199 Euros. The AEG, Dyson, Foppapedretti, iRobot, Liebherr and Miele brands are excluded from the promotion.

You can consult the complete list of offers at Unieuro’s Happy Holiday Weekend, where you will find discounts on all products that fall into this category, including washing machines and other household appliances.

As always, Unieuro also allows you to pay in installments and enjoy home delivery, as well as collection in the store. For all the details, however, we refer you to the individual pages of the various products, where all the relevant information is available.

The promotions will be active until 23:59 on January 9, 2022, and go hand in hand with Unieuro’s Happy Holidays flyer, which was launched immediately after the Christmas holidays and which is still active with a series of very interesting offers on electronics and IT products such as TV, PC and smartphone.