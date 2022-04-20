25 euros for these highly recommended and super-selling headphones

Share

Premium sound for any occasion of the day.

The firm TOZO has strained several of its headphones among the best sellers and best valued on Amazon, and that’s no coincidence. Today we want to bring you one of the best offers in its catalog, the TOZO T6wireless headphones that fall from 54.99 euros to €25.49 in its black model (the rest of the colors cost only 28.99 euros).

And it is that more than 140,000 people They cannot be wrong to write their generally positive evaluation of these TOZO T6. 4.4 out of 5 average score for all these ratings. They are headphones to keep in mind and most of their buyers have determined this in their comments. This device is perfect for sportsto make calls in any situation, and its battery is crazy.

See on Amazon.es: TOZO T6

Buy the TOZO T6 for 25.49 euros (RRP €54.99 )

The best thing about these TOZO T6 is its battery, with a duration of about 6 hours on a single charge, and up to 30 hours adding the battery of the case load. Its fast charge will allow us reach 100% in about 2 hours. The TOZO T6s work with Bluetooth 5.0 low energy technology, hence their great autonomy. Your case has wireless charging, with which we can use one of the compatible wireless chargers on the market. You can also load the case with its USB-C port in the lower zone.

These headphones support HSP, HFP, A2DP and AVRCP protocols that improve the speed of data transfer from the source device to the headphones, that is, reduce latency. these are headphones waterproof (IPX8), being able to submerge them to a depth of one meter for 30 minutes. To play sports and sweat there is no problem, they withstand everything.

See on Amazon.es: TOZO T6

panel of these TOZO T6 is touch to be able to increase/decrease volume, skip songs, hang up/unhook calls or pause/play. They are very comfortable, weighing so only 4.5 grams, you will not notice that you are wearing them after a while with them. Get this offer for only 25 euros and also get the TOZO W1 wireless charger that also has today a hefty discount.

Related topics: Offers

Share

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!