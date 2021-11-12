25 exclusives in development, Jim Ryan on stock shortage

From the pages of PlayStation Blog, the president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan, celebrates the first anniversary of PlayStation 5, the nexst-gen console released in Japan and the United States on November 12, 2020 and then arrived in Europe on November 19.

Just like Hermen Hulst who thanked the PS5 fans, Ryan also showed gratitude and gratitude to all the fans of the PlayStation brand who have shown their love and support for the new Sony console in these first 12 months of life, despite all difficulties related to dispensing with the dropper due to the semiconductor crisis currently in progress.

Precisely this point was the subject of the post of the SIE President, who spoke honestly about the situation: “They want to thank the whole community for their patience. We continue to see immense demand for PS5 and realize that limited resources are a source of frustration for many of our consumers. We assure you that we are totally immersed in doing everything in our power to distribute as many units as possible – it is something we work on every day through the company and it remains my top priority.“.

Ryan also reveals an interesting detail for the future of the next-gen console: they are currently in development as well 25 PS5 games by PlayStation Studios, between titles already announced and others still shrouded in mystery. There is already an updated list of PS5 exclusives coming up until 2023, but it is highly probable that in the coming months it will be enriched further with the still hidden surprises that Sony is preparing for fans.