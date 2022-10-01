25 good Netflix movies to enjoy an afternoon movies

Netflix is ​​a platform with hundreds and hundreds of movies. But many times all this variety can seem overwhelming, especially if you do not know if what you are going to see is going to be good or bad. Because, let’s be honest, on Netflix there are very good movies, but there are also very bad ones. That is why I always try to ask for recommendations before venturing into the catalog of this platform.

And that, precisely, is what we bring you today. A list of movies that you can find on Netflix, quite good, although little known. Surely some of them sound familiar to you, but it is very likely that you have not heard of most of them. Although we assure you that when you will not forget about them if you see them.

What movie do you recommend me to watch on Netflix?

As I was telling you, today we have prepared a ranking with 100% recommended movies. Even so, if you want a quick recommendation, to start watching right now, I recommend you take a look at these three films. Each one in its genre, are among the best you will see on the platform:

Blind (2018)

Unforgivable (2021)

Setback (2016)

I am Dolemite (2019)

What is the highest grossing movie on Netflix?

As you know, Netflix does not release its films in the cinema, but on its platform. But if we extrapolate the concept of “blockbuster” to the concept of this company, probably the highest grossing was don’t look up. In the first place, because the film has a high-level cast, with Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and other great and well-known Hollywood actors. And, secondly, because the film has managed to be on everyone’s lips thanks to its brilliant script.

But among those that we recommend in this article there is also one that could have broken the records for movie ticket sales. We are talking about I am Dolemite. Murphy has always been an actor adept at selling tickets like churros, and in this movie he’s especially funny. If, on the other hand, you bet on a love comedy, take a look at our list of Netflix romantic moviesyou will love them!