25 images that show how some of the most famous movie scenes in Cinema were shot

If you like to know how things are made, and at the same time you are also a fan of cinema, then we can only tell you that you are in the right place. Users of Reddit have in fact created a collection of a whole series of images that show how some of the most famous movie scenes were shot and which, we specify, will end up forever changing images the way you look at these films from now on.

I’m legend

The evil dogs in the film are actually played by green men.

ET

Remember that scene where ET is wearing a ghost costume and we can see through her eyes? Well now we know how they actually shot it.

Green Screen

Michael Jordan managed to star in 1996’s Space Jam in the strangest way possible (or maybe not). In fact, ours acted alongside cartoon characters for most of the production of the film, it was certainly a bit difficult.

The Pirates of the Caribbean

The Pirates of the Caribbean series had many locations to shoot from its own. Some more complicated than others, as might be expected, but we imagine that each location has its own challenges. According to this image, we assume that the most challenging one was underwater.

Quite Different Than the Outcome

It’s hard to think what this Avengers: Infinity War scene could be like without CGI! The flipped scenery looked incredible in the final shot, and thanks to this behind-the-scenes photo we know how the original sequence was shot.

The effects of makeup and a prosthetic jaw

Marlon Brando in his legendary interpretation of Don Corleone in The Godfather.

Super Man

Want to know how Super Man manages to fly? Well, very strong and resistant hooks are enough!

The Life of Pi

In fact, using a real tiger was too dangerous …

No, it’s not a real Alien

As the title suggests, no, this is not an Alien but a man too tall.

Dr. Octopus

Alfred Molina in the role of Doctor Octavius ​​/ Octopus had to deal with both the CGI and some physical parts to “control” his own tentacles.

James Gunn and the raccoons

In Guardians of the Galaxy there is a scene where Drax caresses a tender (but not so much) Rocket raccoon … too bad it was actually a man.

Star Wars and the robots

In Star Wars Episode VII, BB-8 doesn’t move by itself, at all.

Hannibal

In Hannibal, the makeup was truly exceptional.

006’s Demise

The intense scene was mainly shot in a green screen studio, and to capture the agent’s fall, a special device was used to make Sean Bean look like he’s in mid-air in GoldenEye.

Winter is coming…

Filming Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight in 2015 was no easy thing to do. For a film that takes place primarily in a winter climate, a lot of challenges were faced on set and this image illustrates how complicated and incredible it was to shoot this film.

Hulk and Thor face to face

This image needs no description… right?

Star Wars

The opening sequence of Star Wars: Episode IV in 1977 was a mix of special effects and a real screen.

Forrest Gump

Many digital changes have been made to Forrest Gump, including our favorite lieutenant who was an amputee, having lost two legs during the Vietnam War. And actor Gary Sinise had to wear blue boots that would later be erased in the editing room.

Young and Beautiful

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 a valuable rejuvenation process was carried out.

No, there is no ice between Jack and Mary

We think everyone understands that James Cameron’s Titanic wasn’t actually filmed in the frozen ocean. And indeed the heartbreaking scene with Jack and Rose at the end of the film, like the rest of the post-iceberg scenes, was shot in a hot pool.

Shining

This image shows how the terrifying staircase scene in The Shining was shot, with Jack Nicholson (Jack) chasing Shelley Duvall (Wendy) up the stairs. The camera was placed on a ramp next to the actors for the sequence to look very fluid

No, it’s not Photoshoppata

Did you know that the Siberian landscapes seen in 1995’s GoldenEye are actually fake? Well, the production created a whole miniature set of the winter Russian province to mimic the frozen lands.

Wonder Woman

We are completely shocked to find out, but apparently Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman actually wears no boots. Her shoes are actually heeled sandals, and the rest are leg armor, not boots.

Tarantino and the Lights

This image from the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood set shows how the production artificially lit an entire highway for the film.

A legendary direction

How often do we see directors working so closely with their actors? We absolutely love Martin Scorsese’s performance as Jordan Belfort in The Wolf of Wall Street. And Martin Scorsese directed Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio very, very closely.

Pictured here with actors Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio (who's been in many of Scorsese's films) in this intimate and infuriating fight scene, we get a glimpse into the set and into the way he apparently gets hands-on with his directing.