25 new immediate hires are ready between Treviso and Silea

Twenty-five immediate hires between McDonald’s stores in Treviso (viale della Repubblica) and Silea. The American company, after the excellent success achieved by the recruiting day last Friday in Jesolo (where out of 83 candidates, 42 were hired who will thus be divided between San Donà and the new Jesolo store, currently closed due to local renewal and which will be reopened in the first days of December), now also focuses on the Treviso capital. Anyone can therefore carry their curriculum by hand in the two offices in the area or send everything to personal@caribesrl.com. “We are looking for willing people who want to get involved, part-time or full-time. For us, age or sex does not matter, the important thing is that you want to work as a team – comments Paolo Breda , Supervisor of Caribe srl, licensee of the McDonald’s brand – In our Treviso team, in fact, there are people ranging from 19 to 57 years and what we offer is a contract in order according to the standards of the CCNL Tourism, with thirteenth and fourteenth insured . In short, an opportunity not to be missed even for those who are unemployed “.

“At the moment – continues Breda on behalf of the licensee Marcello Ricceri – we have 44 employees in Treviso, while another 38 are located in Silea. need more staff, so much so that in Treviso we will employ 15 people, while on Silea we are looking for another 10. All without forgetting that McDonald’s wants to triple its stores by 2030, a process that began with the expansion of the headquarters of Jesolo which will thus become the largest in all of the Triveneto “.

McDonald’s: the Best Burger method

Same ingredients, but different process for McDonald’s sandwiches: meat cooked in a different way, more rounded and toasted bread, onion that tends to caramelize, crunchy salad, nice warm cheese and faster service. After half a century, here is the new company procedure for making sandwiches so loved by customers. The results were achieved after studies and research to make the most of the same ingredients, optimizing the processes and times of the kitchen, to offer the best possible experience to customers.

The ‘Best Burger’ method was presented to the press on Tuesday morning in a comparison between the old and the new Big Mac, the iconic sandwich of the chain, with a real tasting that focused on taste, touch, smell and taste. and that showed how the sandwiches are now more artisanal. “The meat stands out, the onion distributed more evenly and no longer just in the center, the bread is softer and warmer, the lettuce fresher and crispier, the tastiest burger, the creamier sauce – declares Breda – Therefore, a contrast of textures, density and heat is obtained, capable of enhancing all the ingredients in a uniform way. The waiting times for the order from the consumer are also improved, which are reduced by 30%. The product of the kitchens will arrive on the tray hotter and tastier “.

“We are always looking to offer our customers the best taste experience and Best Burger is today an important result for us. The result of long studies and research is a real turning point that allows us to remain faithful to our brand and to the products that customers have always loved, making them even better. Furthermore, for the implementation of Best Burger McDonald’s has invested over 70 thousand hours of training for its employees for a revolution that affects all the brand’s sandwiches “ concludes Marcello Ricceri, McDonald’s licensee from Treviso.