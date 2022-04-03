25% of doctors denounce workplace harassment in the hospital

Harassment continues to exist within the world of Medicine.

As society has evolved and advanced over time, a large number of inappropriate behaviors As the bullyingthe discriminationthe violence verbal or physical etc. They have gone eradicating in most fields and contexts. Despite this, within the medicine All these attitudes continue taking placeand the medical information website Medscape has published the results of the interviews conducted with more than 1,000 French doctors. One of the highlights of the study is that the 25 percent of those interviewed have experienced harassment in their Workplacedata that reflects the current reality.

As for the specialists surveyed to analyze inappropriate behavior, 23 percent were general practitionerswhile the other specialties with more representation were Psychiatry (8 percent), Anesthesiology (7 percent), emergency medicine (6 percent), occupational medicine (6 percent), Cardiology (4 percent) and Pediatrics (4 percent).

One of the questions that the specialists were asked was about the behavior of others health companionsand it is precisely in the professional environment where doctors would behave in a less appropriate. In the last five years, a 26 percent claims to have been victim of bullying instead of jobwhile a 36 percent of the doctors surveyed have been witnesses of this kind of attitude.

The main victims of this harassment within the field of health are mainly the hospital doctors (36 percent) and the most youths (35 percent compared to 25 percent of health workers over 40 years old).

Harassment in Medicine barely varies over the years

With regard to the evolution of this type of behavior within the world of medicine in the last five years, most of the surveyed (64 percent) consider that has not changed. In addition, 20 percent of the health workers state that the inappropriate behaviors at work they have even diminished. One of the respondents came to the opinion that “the new generation seems less sexist and more concerned about these issues.”

If we analyze the type of behaviors that are carried out, throughout their college career almost two-thirds of doctors have suffered psychological harassmentwhile in the last five years This situation has been suffered by two-thirds of the participants. Then the next disrespect comes from the patients themselvesfollowed by sexism and the racism. With regard to sexist attitudes, the doctors who have reported it the most are youths and women. Another earlier study of Medscape and analyzed by Medical Writing stated that one in six female doctors were victims of sexual harassment during working hours.

Solutions to eradicate bullying in Medicine

Most of the doctors interviewed bet on taking exemplary sanctions against health workers who carry out this type of inappropriate behavior, although 87 percent reveal that they have never seen these professionals be sanctioned by their hierarchy or human resources, remaining completely unpunished.

A good group of those surveyed believe that the solution would be to offer Psychological Support, create a conciliation and conflict management group for an agreement between the two parties. On the other hand, 29 percent bet on tougher measures such as criminal investigations or labor inspections.