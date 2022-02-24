25 things that squander your autonomy

Autonomy is a crucial aspect of our iPhone. Even if you have an iPhone 13 Pro Max with a gigantic battery, stretching it to the max is always a priority. That’s why we’re going to see Top 25 iPhone Battery Thieves and how to deal with them.

These are the graves of your iPhone battery

The real reason the iPhone battery drains so fast is that we use it more and more. If we think about what we used to do with an iPhone 3G, iPhone 3GS or iPhone 4 and compare it with its use today, we will realize how important this device has become in our daily lives. Whatever our habits, there are things that drain the iPhone battery faster than it should:

location services. You may have an app that tracks your location constantly, it is best to choose the When used and Never options for apps. Check it out in Settings > Privacy > Location Services.

Leaving an app open that is giving you problems. Closing the apps as a general rule does not save battery, quite the contrary. But if an app gives you trouble, it’s best to kill it.

Have the email push on many accounts. When you set up an email account, you can choose between manual and push email fetching. The latter is more comfortable because it notifies you when a new email arrives, but it will also consume more battery.





Leave widgets you don’t use. Since iOS 14 we can put widgets on the iPhone, but if you have too many and you don’t use them or don’t see them as useful, they will consume you.something Of battery.

The automatic screen lock with too much margin. You can choose between 30 seconds and 5 minutes (or never). The shorter the time, the less you will have the iPhone spending battery with the screen.

Having the screen brightness too high. In the end, the screen is one of the components that consumes the most battery in the iPhone. If you have it too bright, it will also bother your eyes. Find a balance point that is comfortable.

Allow notifications from apps you don’t use. There are apps that may be sending you notifications that you don’t really need, they won’t consume too much, but they will end up distracting you and you will waste battery.





Leaving the iPhone in the sun or in excessive cold. Apple indicates that the iPhone is designed to work properly between -17ºC and 33ºC. The high temperatures of summer affect the iPhone, its performance, the battery and its long-term life.

Pull 5G when you don’t need it. From Settings> Mobile data> Options you will have 5G activated if you have an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. Although its coverage is increasing, if you settle for 4G you will see an increase in the iPhone’s battery.

Do not use the optimized load Of battery. Check it in Settings > Battery > Battery health and turn on Optimized charging. iPhone will learn from your habits to prevent the battery from aging prematurely when charging.

Have dark mode disabled. On iPhones with an OLED screen, you can get extra battery life if you use dark mode.

Use ProMotion on the iPhone 13 Pro. This functionality is great for a smooth screen, but it also consumes battery power. Turn on frame rate limiting from Accessibility > Motion.

Let any app refresh in the background. In Settings> General> Refresh in the background you can see all the apps that request it. Turn off the ones you don’t consider useful.

Don’t use airplane mode at night. If you don’t expect calls during the night, it will help you push the iPhone battery much longer.

Not using a Wi-Fi network when you have it available. It is convenient to connect to a Wi-Fi network because the data connection consumes the battery of the iPhone faster. At work, at home, and at the homes of family and friends are common places where you can connect.

Skip past the drum section. In Settings> Battery you can check which apps are the ones that consume the most energy. Check it from time to time to make sure there aren’t any insatiables.

Let your iPhone and apps be out of date. Frequently, both iOS updates and updates to the apps you have installed solve annoying bugh that consume a lot of battery.

Allow any app to use bluetooth. From Settings> Privacy> Bluetooth you will see which apps make use of this connection. Make sure there aren't any that you don't remember using.

Activate automatic downloads of apps and updates. With this activated, the iPhone will make the corresponding downloads, but not always when it suits you. Go to Settings > Tap on your profile > iTunes & App Store and turn off app updates. In Settings > General > Software updates > Automatic updates disable iOS updates.





Use lift to activate. When we take the iPhone in our hands, it activates and is very useful for things like Face ID or seeing notifications. But it also drains battery power, so to avoid that, go to Settings > Display & Brightness and turn off Raise to Wake.

Make a point of using Chrome on the iPhone. Chrome is known to be a resource hog, also on the iPhone. Maybe it’s time to give Safari a try.

Using an Apple Watch with a bug that affects the battery. If you notice excessive battery consumption on your iPhone and you have the Apple Watch, this may be the cause. The best thing would be to restore it and use it again from the factory without loading the backup.





Allow the important places. System services collect the most frequent locations you move through, to offer you better suggestions in Maps, CarPlay, Siri and Photos. You can turn it off, as some impact on the battery will have, but you will lose all that. Go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services > System Services and turn off Important Places.

Share the data of analytics with Apple and other developers. You will not spend much, but something can be gained in battery. Go to Settings > Privacy > Analytics & Enhancements and turn off all options.

Charge the iPhone with the case on. If your iPhone feels hot when charging, the case may be influencing its temperature. Remove it or put it on airplane mode to prevent it from damaging your cargo.

With all of these iPhone battery draining culprits identified, it’s time for you to pick the ones you’re going to arrest. Note that there are some of them that make using the iPhone more comfortable, so turning them off can dull the experience a bit. It’s up to you to see if it’s worth it.