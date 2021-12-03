25 thousand euro bonus starts: applications from 2 December

Aid to discos, cinemas, dance halls, all activities that have drastically suffered the consequences of the health emergency and the measures to contain it. Now there are non-repayable contributions, real bonuses, already provided for by the bis support decree. Let’s try to understand who can access it.

Non-repayable contributions, real and proper bonus, which can be requested starting from 2 December for the activities most affected by the consequences ofemergency caused by Covid. The pandemic has, in fact, caused heavy damage not only on a social and psychological level but also on an economic level. For two years we have been fighting between closures, uncertainties, slowness and new protocols.

Here, so, they are coming two types of measures, already provided for by Sostegni bis decree and for which, now, in fact, they have been approved models and deadlines for submitting and expiring applications. The provision implementing the inter-ministerial decree was signed by director of the Ruffini Revenue Agency.

Activities such as discos, dance halls, cinema, museums, swimming pools, companies organizing parties, ceremonies and the like, amusement parks. Let’s see what are the specific characteristics of the two types of bonuses, who can apply and how the support measures can be accessed.

Bonus up to 25 thousand euros: how they work

These are two types of non-repayable contributions, one up to 25 thousand euros for activities such as nightclubs that were closed on 23 July 2021 and the other, with ceiling up to 12 thousand euros, for activities dedicated to fun but also entertainment, wellness and sports, which have suffered closures for at least 100 days in the key period of the second and third wave of the health emergency, ie between 1 January and 25 July 2021. These are bonuses that will be credited directly to the beneficiaries’ current account.

The measure had already been foreseen by the support decree bis but only now has the model been approved. Applications must be submitted electronically to the Revenue Agency from 2 December to 21 December 2021 also through an intermediary with a proxy. Within the same deadline, in the event of an error, a new application can be submitted. The activities covered by the provision are among those that have been most affected by the closures and that have also repeatedly complained of delays, slowness and inattention.

Breath of fresh air for the sector

The first type of contribution is reserved for companies that, to 23 July, mainly carried out the activity envisaged by the Nace code 93.29.10 relating to discos, night clubs, dance halls and the like. And which, on the same date, were closed due to the anti-Covid restrictions. Planned up to a maximum of 25 thousand euros per beneficiary.

The second contribution is aimed at companies such as gyms, amusement parks, organization of ceremonies. But also discos and dance halls or management of cinema they observed closures of at least one hundred days between 1 January and 25 July 2021 due to Covid. A contribution is expected between 3 and 12 thousand euros per applicant.

READ ALSO -> Spid is now paid: however, there is a way to get it still for free

READ ALSO -> Car tax 2022: bad news | Where you will pay more

As specified by the Revenue Agency, the two types of support “they are not alternatives to each other“, Therefore it will eventually be possible apply for both bonuses. The activities for which the contribution is envisaged must be carried out mainly by VAT numbers and the latter must have been activated previously on the dates, respectively, of 23 July for the first and 26 May for the second contribution.