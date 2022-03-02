25 Times Hollywood Decided To Pair An Adult And A Teenager

We have something to say to some film directors, especially the one from Interview with the vampire.
1.
Taylor Momsen was 15 years old during season 2 of Gossip Girl.
Chace Crawford was 23 years old during season 2 of gossip-girl.
And in that second season, their characters had a romantic relationship on the show.
two.
Keira Knightley was 18 years old when it was filmed Really love.
Chiwetel Ejiofor was 26 years old when it was filmed Really love.
In the film, Keira Knightley and Chiwetel Ejiofor played a couple getting married.
Andrew Lincoln was 30 years old when it was filmed Really love.
The characters of Keira Knightley and Andrew Lincoln also had a loving approach in the film.
3.
Hilary Duff was 15 years old when she filmed The new Cinderella.
Chad Michael Murray was 22 years old at the time.
And his characters had a love relationship.
Four.
JC Brandy was 17 years old when she guest-starred on the “Tapestry” episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation.
Patrick Stewart was 52 years old when he appeared in that episode.
In said episode, their characters kiss and sleep together.
5.
Selena Gomez was 15 years old during the first season of The Wizards of Waverly Place.
Brian Kubach was 24 years old when he appeared in the first season.
In that season, their characters were boyfriends.
6.
Mandy Moore was 17 years old when she filmed A walk to Remember.
Shane West was 23 years old while filming the movie.
They were a couple in the movie.
7.
Sasha Pieterse was 14 years old when they started recording Pretty Little Liars.
Shay Mitchell was 22 years old at the time.
In the first season, they began to establish a romantic relationship between the characters through scenes from the series.
8.
Ryan Merriman was 26 years old during the filming of the first season of Pretty Little Liars.
In the first season, it was revealed that her character had been romantically involved with Sasha’s character.
9.
Keira Knightley was 17 years old during the filming of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.
Orlando Bloom was 25 years old at the time.
They played a couple in love in the film.
10.
when they filmed my dad is a hero was 14 years old.
Dalton James was 22 years old at the time.
They played a couple in love in that movie.
eleven.
Corbin Bleu was 16 years old during the filming of the first movie of High School Musical.
Monique Coleman was 25 years old at the time.
At the end of the film, Chad asks her out for the first time and their characters go on to date for the rest of the films.
12.
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan was 17 years old when he filmed season 1 of I never.
Darren Barnet was 28 years old at the time.
Daren Barnet and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan played a couple and her character wanted to lose her virginity to him.
13.
On ShamelessCameron Monaghan was 17 years old when he played Ian.
Noel Fisher was 26 years old when he played Mickey.
In the first season, their characters began to have a sexual and romantic relationship.
14.
Also in ShamelessPej Vahdat was almost 30 years old in the first season.
His character was having an affair with Cameron, and while there was supposed to be a significant age difference between the characters, Cameron, we repeat, was only 17 at the time.
fifteen.
On Endless LoveBrooke Shields was 16 years old.
Martin Hewitt was 22 years old at the time.
In the film, they play a pair of lovers.
16.
Chloë Grace Moretz was 16 years old when she filmed if i decide to stay.
Jamie Blackley was 22 years old at the time.
They played a couple in love in that movie.
17.
Emmy Rossum was only 17 years old The Phantom of the Opera.
Gerard Butler was 33 years old.
And Patrick Wilson was 30 years old.
They played her two suitors, and she made out with both of them.
18.
madison kings of Julie and the Phantoms He was only 16 years old during season 1.
Charles Gillespie was 22 years old at the time.
A romance arose between their characters.
19.
Selena Gomez had just turned 16 when it premiered The new Cinderella 2.
Drew Seeley was 26 years old at the time.
They played a couple in love in the film.
twenty.
Mila Kunis lied about her age to participate in That ’70s Show. She was 14 years old when she was cast and 15 when the first episode premiered.
Ashton Kutcher was 20 years old at the time.
They were boyfriends in the series.
twenty-one.
Claire Danes was 15 years old during the filming of It’s my life.
Jared Leto was 8 years older, he was 22 at the time.
Their characters had a romantic relationship in the series.
22.
On StarstruckDanielle Campbell was around 15 years old.
Sterling Knight was in his 20s at the time.
At the end of the movie, they make up and he almost kisses her.
23.
Melissa Gilbert was 15 years old when Almanzo, her suitor, appeared on little house on the prairie.
Dean Butler was 23 years old when he started playing Almanzo.
His characters eventually got married.
24.
During the filming of everything is bullshitPeyton Kennedy was 13 years old.
Sydney Sweeney was almost 20 years old at the time.
Their characters kissed in the last episode of the series.
25.
And Kirsten Dunst was 11 years old in Interview with the vampire.
Brad Pitt was 30 years old at the time.
In the movie, her character must kiss him.
This post was translated from English.