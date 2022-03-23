25 years after Selena, the movie that catapulted Jennifer Lopez to fame

The film that catapulted actress and singer Jennifer Lopez to international fame, the feature film “Selena” celebrated its 25th anniversary on the big screen, and the “Diva del Bronx” gave life to the protagonist Selena Quintanilla, who was murdered in March 1995, by one of her assistants Yolanda Saldívar, president of the singer’s Fan Club.

The movie “Selena” premiered in 1997, two years after the death of the Latin star. Lopez became known for her role as Selena and became a celebrity in Hollywood.

The Latin actress acknowledges that she was lucky to be able to play the “queen of Tex-Mex” and that this leading role meant the beginning of a successful career in the cinema.

«What a special day, we are celebrating 25 years of Selena. Now we celebrate and honor Selena’s legacy and music. This movie means a lot to me. Selena and her family mean a lot to me and I was so lucky to have been chosen to play her. I will never forget that time in my life and it has been an honor as an artist to have been a part of the magic of this film.”

The singer’s followers reacted to the publication. “Always iconic,” one follower wrote. “One of my favorite movies,” said another.

Tribute to Selena

How to forget when the actress and singer, Jennifer Lopez, paid tribute to Selena Quintanilla during the Latin Music Awards, in 2015.

JLo opened with the song “Como la flor”, and shook everyone present. He continued with “Bidi Bidi Bon Bon”, “Forbidden Love”, “I could fall in love”, “I have no more”, among others.

“Hands up for Selena y Los Dinos,” she shouted, in the presence of the original musicians, including her widower, Chris, Ab and Susan Quintanilla.