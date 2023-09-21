25 years after the failed comeback of a mythological saga that later became a Netflix series

It was an ambitious adaptation of a popular television series but its success was fleeting and it lost millions of dollars.

Everyone remembers that ‘Titanic’ is one of the biggest hits in the history of cinema, and logically so, as it is one of the highest-grossing films of all time. At that time, the feature film was directed James Cameron It managed to stay at the top of the North American box office for 15 consecutive weeks, a milestone only surpassed by ‘E.T., The Extraterrestrial’. And many tried, but this happened It was a science fiction film that managed to dethrone ‘Titanic’, but today practically no one remembers it.

It was the weekend of April 3 to 5, 1998 when ‘Titanic’ had to settle for second place at the box office, and the truth is that it almost came to third place, because ‘Mercury Rising’led action thriller Bruce Willis The romance starrer made $10.1 million compared to $11.5 million Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, Of course, it appeared very prominently at number 1 ‘lost in Space’Film adaptation of the famous television series of the 60s.

fast from glory to misery

It wasn’t really a surprise that he got it, as ‘Lost in Space’ had a budget of $80 million and featured a lot of well-known faces. William Hurt, Matt LeBlancWho was at the peak of his career because of ‘Friends’. Gary Oldman, Heather Graham or Mimi Rogers, In fact, the goal was to relaunch the franchise with other projects, but the truth is that No. 1 was a fleeting joy for New Line.





Critics panned, but more importantly, the public was not satisfied with the results, leading to a sharp decline in their income. Ultimately, ‘Lost in Space’ had to settle for a worldwide gross of $136 million Any plans to continue squeezing the franchise were scrapped altogether.

Already in 2004 a new attempt was made to create a television series of ‘Lost in Space’ john woo Directed the pilot episode, but the result was not satisfactory for The WB Channel, so it did not proceed further. We had to wait until 2018 to revisit this saga with the Netflix television series, which aired for three seasons, chronicling the adventures of the Robinson family discovering a habitable planet within the Alpha Centauri system. Same as the original. Expires before arrival December 1, 2021.

for its part, ‘Titanic’ It never achieved No. 1 at the United States box office, and was followed by several re-releases which helped its worldwide collection eventually reach $2,264 million.

