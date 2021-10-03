25 years (also) as a beauty icon

Very blond, hair va va voom, boombastic, very thin eyebrows: so it appears Kendall Jenner in the latest posts on Instagram. Don’t worry though: Kris and Caitlyn’s eldest daughter (once Bruce) didn’t perform a extreme makeover last minute. She simply stepped into Pamela Anderson’s shoes for Halloween.

Let’s face it, her brown hair, which declines in different shades brownie, from chocolate to caramel, it is a world trichological heritage.

And, even if with some forays to blond recently and in the past (how can we forget it switch for a night on the occasion of Balmain’s Fall / Winter 2016-17 show in which Kendall showed off a bleached wig with dark roots and the BFF Gigi Hadid mocha hair, or when she appeared in version bronde at the fashion shows at the beginning of 2020, in a world that is not yet pandemic), as far as the hair look is concerned sister of Kim & Co. remains in comfort zone: length enough, smooth or slightly wavy texture and central line.

That’s not to say that Kendall doesn’t experiment with hairstyles on and off the runway: waves, chignon, top knot, tails in all heights, long bangs and even a (fake) pixie cut that transformed her into the copycat by mom Kris at the Tom Ford Spring / Summer 2018 show.

Selfie queen from millions of likes, Kendall, who became a testimonial for Estée Lauder in 2014, focuses on the K factor in make-up, that is, the make-up is there (and yes there is) but you can’t see it: her beauty weapons from social girl they are, in fact, a nude foundation, mascara, natural eyeshadow and gloss. Of course, there are many variations on the theme on the occasion of the red carpets where Kendall shows her sexy soul through fiery lipsticks and bold hyper smoky eyes. Currently, she is co-founder of the Moon brand, dedicated tooral care, for which he created a whitening pen e recently launched a toothpaste with the designer Heron Preston. The Instagram-proof product is stain-resistant and orange, the signature of the American designer. In limited edition, you can buy it on StockX.

But yours beauty collaborations do not end here: as well as with Runaway Series, a brand of hair tools, Kendall is the testimonial of Proactiv, a skincare brand that deals with products for the treatment of acne, theme very dear to you. In fact, it’s from the 2018 Golden Globes, since that time appeared under acne flashes on the face on display, which Kendall has become #skinpositivity icon.

Gone are the days when, as a teenager, she ran home in tears because she was ashamed of pimples. In an interview with Teen Vogue, the super model revealed that she never loses heart when acne flares up, even today at 25. Her message is very important for the millions of young people who follow her and elect her as a champion of beauty and style: In fact, Kendall revealed that she tackles imperfections with an extra dose of positivity. She wakes up in the morning, looks in the mirror and says five positive things about herself that don’t concern anyone else. This makes her feel better and face the day with a boost of energy and serenity. A remedy to try, effective at no cost!

Last but not least, She also made a foray into the make-up world this summer by launching the Kendall x Kylie Cosmetics collection, together with her younger sister, a millionaire beauty entrepreneur. The line includes multicolor glitter eyeshadow palettes and all necessaire for contouring and to get the perfect glow, of course.

In short, not only catwalks for the tall woman of the Kardashian house (she is 179 centimeters high). In the gallery, on the occasion of her birthday on November 3, we reviewed her beauty evolution. From an introverted teenager with braces to a global influencer. Although, like all the sisters of the clan, she too he certainly did not say no to aesthetic retouching (nose and mouth), Kendall Jenner proves to be a 4.0 benchmark that all beautyhaolic they have the diktat to follow.

