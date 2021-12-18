25 years of Scream in 10 curiosities (waiting for the sequel in 2022)

December 18, 1996, Christmas was tinged with blood red in the screams of Scream. The blockbuster of Wes Craven that debuted in US theaters, rewriting the genre horror. Directed by the late father of Freddy Krueger, based on a screenplay by Kevin Williamson (which will soon sign Dawson’s Creek), the film is a concentrate of quotationism and self-quotationism. Scream narrates the story of Sidney Prescott (the rising star Neve Campbell), a teenager whose life is turned upside down by a series of brutal murders by a masked killer that terrifies the city of Woodsboro.

With his release a week before Christmas – a risky but cunning move to thwart the release of family films – Scream kills the American box office grossing $ 100 million and thus becoming one of the most profitable horror movies of all time. Enough to originate a successful franchise. And to think that Wes Craven didn’t want to shoot it at the time, because he felt the story was too violent for a teenage audience. The plot of the film, in fact, is inspired by real events that have upset the Florida in the early 90’s when Danny Rolling, the infamous ripper of Gainesville, killed five college students.

But Scream it is also famous for the loves blossomed on the set: by the couple Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) And David Arquette (Deputy Linus) – known, married and divorced on the set of the slasher saga – a Neve Campbell and Matthew Lillard (Stu) released together at the time of filming. We celebrate 25 years of Scream, with 10 curiosities ready to make you scream (waiting for the expected sequel for January 14, 2022). From the original title Scary Movie to the mask of Ghostface found by chance until the stroke of genius of Drew Barrymore.