256 GB for the price of 128 with this offer on Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi Pad 5 is in offer on Amazon in the version from 256 GB, which can be purchased for the price of the 128GB one: if you need a lot of memory, which never hurts especially on a tablet without microSD expansion, it might be the right time to buy it in time for Christmas.

Xiaomi Pad 5 is an Android tablet presented last August in China and available for purchase in Italy from September 2021 at the starting price of 399.90 euros. Provides LCD display from 11-inch WQHD + at 120Hz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 7nm SoC and 6GB LPDDR4X RAM side by side 128 or 256GB of internal memory.

The photographic sector consists of a 13 MP rear sensor and an 8 MP front one, while the battery is 8720 mAh, obviously not removable. On the connectivity side, there is no 4G version, only that one Wifi.

Xiaomi Pad 5 is currently on offer on Amazon in the 256GB version at the price of the 128 GB one: you can take home the tablet in the larger version a 399.90 euros with delivery in one day if you are an Amazon Prime subscriber. This means it should arrive in time to be placed under the tree Christmas.

If you are interested in buying, you just have to follow the link below:

buy Xiaomi Pad 5 256 GB on offer on Amazon

You might be interested in: best Android tablets, the ranking of December 2021

