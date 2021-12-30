Tech

256GB for a small price with this microSD on offer

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read

A microSD it is a great purchase if you need more memory for photos, videos and applications, of course always if you have an Android smartphone or tablet that has the slot. On Amazon a microSD is available in these hours Samsung with adapter included in the single-digit price, really not bad.

This 256GB Samsung microSD is on offer on Amazon

This is the Samsung MB-ME256HA microSD Evo Select UHS-I U3, which you can buy on Amazon.it in offer at 29.99 euros: the recommended price is 61.29 euros, more than double, so this is a very good opportunity to add 256 GB of memory to your Android. Also included in the price is the SD adapter, which allows it to be used on cameras, PCs or other devices.

The microSD provides a reading speed of up to 100 MB / s and a write speed of up to 90 MB / s; offers protection against water (withstands up to 72 hours in seawater), extreme temperatures, X-rays and magnetic fields. According to the data reported by Samsung, it is sufficient to record up to 12 hours of video at 4K resolution, up to 39 hours at Full-HD resolution or to make room for more than 75,000 photographs.

If you are interested in buying you can follow the link below:

Buy the 256 GB Samsung microSD on offer on Amazon

You might be interested in: Best microSD for smartphones, how they rank and which ones to buy

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

all the major news on the souls-like formula, according to PlayStation – Nerd4.life

November 10, 2021

Italian Volt Lacama returns to life at EICMA 2021 thanks to Tazzari

November 22, 2021

the PS Store database mentions the release date on PS4 and PS5

3 days ago

Do you want to block someone on WhatsApp without them knowing? Here’s the trick

November 8, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button