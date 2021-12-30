256GB for a small price with this microSD on offer

A microSD it is a great purchase if you need more memory for photos, videos and applications, of course always if you have an Android smartphone or tablet that has the slot. On Amazon a microSD is available in these hours Samsung with adapter included in the single-digit price, really not bad.

This 256GB Samsung microSD is on offer on Amazon

This is the Samsung MB-ME256HA microSD Evo Select UHS-I U3, which you can buy on Amazon.it in offer at 29.99 euros: the recommended price is 61.29 euros, more than double, so this is a very good opportunity to add 256 GB of memory to your Android. Also included in the price is the SD adapter, which allows it to be used on cameras, PCs or other devices.

The microSD provides a reading speed of up to 100 MB / s and a write speed of up to 90 MB / s; offers protection against water (withstands up to 72 hours in seawater), extreme temperatures, X-rays and magnetic fields. According to the data reported by Samsung, it is sufficient to record up to 12 hours of video at 4K resolution, up to 39 hours at Full-HD resolution or to make room for more than 75,000 photographs.

