26 AI-Generated Photos Of Celebrities That Show What They’ll Look Like When They’re MUCH Older
Sorry but 85 year old Robert Pattinson still has the touch!!!
1.
Millie Bobby Brown is currently 18 years old.
This is what Millie will look like in the year 2068, when she is 64 years old.
two.
Tom Holland is currently 26 years old.
This is what he will look like in the year 2072, when he is 76 years old.
3.
Lady Gaga is currently 36 years old.
This is what Lady Gaga will look like in the year 2068, when she is 82 years old.
Four.
Timothée Chalamet is currently 26 years old.
This is what Timmy will look like in the year 2075, when he is 80 years old.
5.
Salma Hayek is currently 55 years old.
This is what he will look like in the year 2052, when he is 85 years old.
6.
Zendaya is currently 25 years old.
This is what he will look like in the year 2062, when he is 66 years old.
7.
Harry Styles is currently 28 years old.
This is what Harry will look like in the year 2072, when he is 78 years old.
8.
Anya Taylor-Joy is currently 26 years old.
This is what Anya will look like in the year 2063, when she is 67 years old.
9.
Chris Evans is currently 40 years old.
This is what Chris will look like in the year 2058, when he is 77 years old.
10.
Henry Golding is 35 years old today.
This is what Henry will look like in the year 2062, when he is 75 years old.
eleven.
Tessa Thompson is currently 38 years old.
This is what Tessa will look like in the year 2045, when she is 62 years old.
12.
Ryan Reynolds is currently 45 years old.
This is what Ryan will look like in the year 2050, when he is 74 years old.
13.
Kim Kardashian is currently 41 years old.
This is what Kim will look like in the year 2058, when he is 78 years old.
14.
Richard Madden is currently 35 years old.
This is what Richard will look like in the year 2054, when he is 68 years old.
fifteen.
Finn Wolfhard is currently 19 years old.
This is what Finn will look like in the year 2086, when he is 84 years old.
16.
Margot Robbie is currently 31 years old.
This is what Margot would look like in the year 2054, when she is 64 years old.
17.
Rami Malek is currently 41 years old.
This is what Rami will look like in the year 2045, when he is 64 years old.
18.
Dylan O’Brien is currently 30 years old.
This is what Dylan will look like in the year 2049, when he is 58 years old.
19.
Regina King is currently 51 years old.
This is what Regina will look like in the year 2042, when she is 71 years old.
twenty.
Anne Hathaway is currently 39 years old.
This is what Ana will look like in the year 2050, when she is 68 years old.
twenty-one.
Charles Melton is currently 31 years old.
This is what Charles will look like in the year 2075, when he is 84 years old.
22.
Melissa McCarthy is currently 51 years old.
This is what Melissa will look like in the year 2041, when she is 70 years old.
23.
Mason Gooding is currently 25 years old.
This is what Mason will look like in the year 2059, when he is 63 years old.
24.
Viola Davis is currently 56 years old.
This is what Viola will look like in the year 2040, when she is 75 years old.
25.
Selena Gomez is currently 29 years old.
This is what Selena will look like in the year 2058, when she is 66 years old.
26.
And Robert Pattinson is 36 years old today.
This is what Rob will look like in the year 2071, when he is 85 years old.
