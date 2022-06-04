Entertainment

26 AI-Generated Photos Of Celebrities That Show What They’ll Look Like When They’re MUCH Older

Sorry but 85 year old Robert Pattinson still has the touch!!!

1.

Millie Bobby Brown is currently 18 years old.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

This is what Millie will look like in the year 2068, when she is 64 years old.

Spencer Althouse/FaceApp/Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

And here is the comparison.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Spencer Althouse/FaceApp/Roy Rochlin/Getty Images


two.

Tom Holland is currently 26 years old.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM

This is what he will look like in the year 2072, when he is 76 years old.

Spencer Althouse/FaceApp/Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM

And here is the comparison.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM, Spencer Althouse/FaceApp/Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM


3.

Lady Gaga is currently 36 years old.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

This is what Lady Gaga will look like in the year 2068, when she is 82 years old.

Spencer Althouse/FaceApp/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

And here is the comparison.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Spencer Althouse/FaceApp/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy


Four.

Timothée Chalamet is currently 26 years old.

Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

This is what Timmy will look like in the year 2075, when he is 80 years old.

Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

And here is the comparison.

Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage, Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage


5.

Salma Hayek is currently 55 years old.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

This is what he will look like in the year 2052, when he is 85 years old.

Spencer/FaceApp/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

And here is the comparison.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia, Spencer/FaceApp/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia


6.

Zendaya is currently 25 years old.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

This is what he will look like in the year 2062, when he is 66 years old.

Spencer Althouse/FaceApp/Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

And here is the comparison.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images, Spencer Althouse/FaceApp/Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images


7.

Harry Styles is currently 28 years old.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

This is what Harry will look like in the year 2072, when he is 78 years old.

Spencer Althouse/FaceApp/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

And here is the comparison.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Spencer Althouse/FaceApp/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy


8.

Anya Taylor-Joy is currently 26 years old.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

This is what Anya will look like in the year 2063, when she is 67 years old.

Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

And here is the comparison.

Daniele Venturelli / WireImage, Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Daniele Venturelli / WireImage


9.

Chris Evans is currently 40 years old.

Vera Anderson/WireImage

This is what Chris will look like in the year 2058, when he is 77 years old.

Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Vera Anderson / WireImage

And here is the comparison.

Vera Anderson / WireImage, Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Vera Anderson / WireImage


10.

Henry Golding is 35 years old today.

John Lamparski/Getty Images

This is what Henry will look like in the year 2062, when he is 75 years old.

Spencer Althouse/FaceApp/John Lamparski/Getty Images

And here is the comparison.

John Lamparski/Getty Images, Spencer Althouse/FaceApp/John Lamparski/Getty Images


eleven.

Tessa Thompson is currently 38 years old.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix

This is what Tessa will look like in the year 2045, when she is 62 years old.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix

And here is the comparison.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix


12.

Ryan Reynolds is currently 45 years old.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

This is what Ryan will look like in the year 2050, when he is 74 years old.

Spencer Althouse/FaceApp/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

And here is the comparison.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Spencer Althouse/FaceApp/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images


13.

Kim Kardashian is currently 41 years old.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

This is what Kim will look like in the year 2058, when he is 78 years old.

Spencer Althouse/FaceApp/Taylor Hill/Getty Images

And here is the comparison.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Spencer Althouse/FaceApp/Taylor Hill/Getty Images


14.

Richard Madden is currently 35 years old.

Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

This is what Richard will look like in the year 2054, when he is 68 years old.

Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

And here is the comparison.

Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage, Spencer Althouse / Faceapp / Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage


fifteen.

Finn Wolfhard is currently 19 years old.

Arthur Holmes/WireImage

This is what Finn will look like in the year 2086, when he is 84 years old.

Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Arturo Holmes / WireImage

And here is the comparison.

Arturo Holmes / WireImage, Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Arturo Holmes / WireImage


16.

Margot Robbie is currently 31 years old.

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

This is what Margot would look like in the year 2054, when she is 64 years old.

Spencer Althouse/FaceApp/Stephane Cardinale-Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

And here is the comparison.

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images, Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images


17.

Rami Malek is currently 41 years old.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

This is what Rami will look like in the year 2045, when he is 64 years old.

Spencer Althouse/FaceApp/Karwai Tang/Getty Images

And here is the comparison.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images, Spencer Althouse/FaceApp/Karwai Tang/Getty Images


18.

Dylan O’Brien is currently 30 years old.

Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

This is what Dylan will look like in the year 2049, when he is 58 years old.

Spencer Althouse/FaceApp/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

And here is the comparison.

Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Spencer Althouse/FaceApp/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images


19.

Regina King is currently 51 years old.

This is what Regina will look like in the year 2042, when she is 71 years old.

Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Leon Bennett / WireImage

And here is the comparison.


twenty.

Anne Hathaway is currently 39 years old.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

This is what Ana will look like in the year 2050, when she is 68 years old.

Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

And here is the comparison.

Daniele Venturelli / WireImage, Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Daniele Venturelli / WireImage


twenty-one.

Charles Melton is currently 31 years old.

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

This is what Charles will look like in the year 2075, when he is 84 years old.

Spencer Althouse/FaceApp/Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

And here is the comparison.

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images, Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images


22.

Melissa McCarthy is currently 51 years old.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

This is what Melissa will look like in the year 2041, when she is 70 years old.

Spencer Althouse/FaceApp/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

And here is the comparison.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Spencer Althouse/FaceApp/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images


23.

Mason Gooding is currently 25 years old.

This is what Mason will look like in the year 2059, when he is 63 years old.

Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Araya Doheny / WireImage

And here is the comparison.

Araya Doheny / WireImage, Spencer Althouse / FaceApp / Araya Doheny / WireImage


24.

Viola Davis is currently 56 years old.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

This is what Viola will look like in the year 2040, when she is 75 years old.

Spencer Althouse/FaceApp/Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

And here is the comparison.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM, Spencer Althouse/FaceApp/Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM


25.

Selena Gomez is currently 29 years old.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

This is what Selena will look like in the year 2058, when she is 66 years old.

Spencer Althouse/FaceApp/Steve Granitz/Getty Images

And here is the comparison.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images


26.

And Robert Pattinson is 36 years old today.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

This is what Rob will look like in the year 2071, when he is 85 years old.

Spencer Althouse/FaceApp/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

And here is the comparison.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Spencer Althouse/FaceApp/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images


This post was translated from English.

