26-year-old flies from Guatemala to Florida

It is incredibly survived at a temperature of -50 degrees, hidden in the landing gear of an airplane American Airlines passengers from Guatamela to the United States. Over a thousand kilometers of flight wearing only jeans, t-shirt and jacket. A “heroic” enterprise that was successful in a 26 years old, found half dazed, but still alive.

Read also> “He kissed me like my husband did”, marries a cow who is convinced that she is the reincarnated spouse

When it came out, Flight 1182, it arrived in Miami, Florida. On Saturday morning the young man was the protagonist of an incredible story. Man is came out on his legs, took a few steps and then sat on the ground as the distraught airport workers ran around him. The 26-year-old was fine and only reported one principle of frostbite in the toes. Incredulous, one of the workers exclaimed: “He survived! He survived! ” while someone else handed him water.

The Boeing 737 plane flew for two hours and six minutes and reached an altitude of over 10 kilometers; he then taxied for 29 minutes before arriving at a gate, where the man was found. Hiding in trolleys or other places on scheduled flights is thelast desperate attempt to expatriate of many who want to arrive in the United States. According to the Federal Aviation Administration since 1947 they have been 129 people who tried to hide on the planes, but almost all of them – about a hundred – “died of injuries or in flight“.

But it is not, therefore, the only one to be saved. In 2014, for example, the company succeeded in a 15 year old boy, who survived a five and a half hour flight from San Jose, California to Maui, Hawaii, a dramatic flight spent almost all the time unconscious in the frost and with low oxygen.

Last updated: Monday 29 November 2021, 21:34



© REPRODUCTION RESERVED